Gold, Silver Price in India (23 March 2026) Live Updates: Gold prices have fallen more than 5% in early morning trade, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. In fact, the yellow metal has fallen to its lowest level since January 2. It lost over 10% last week. Gold is currently trading below $4,400/oz level. Silver too is under severe selling pressure, tumbling to $65 per troy ounce level, plunging more than 6%.
5 reasons why gold and silver are plunging in Monday trade
Here is a quick look at the key concerns for gold and silver at this hour
#1 Iran’s ultimatum: One of the key reasons why gold an silver is seeing heightened risk off sentiment is because of Iran’s ultimatum that it would strike the energy and water systems of its Gulf neighbours in retaliation if US President Donald Trump follows through with a threat delivered a day earlier to hit Iran’s electricity grid in 48 hours.
#2Iran -US Imbroglio on Hormuz: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said if Iranian power plants are attacked, the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not be opened until the destroyed power plants are rebuilt.
#3 Crude concerns: What added to the investor worry is that oil prices have also stayed above $110 a barrel, as investors weighed US and Iranian threats to target energy facilities that could escalate the war against the release of millions of barrels of Iranian oil at sea to global markets.
#4 Asian markets, US under pressure:The US and Asian equity markets are also seeing risk off sentiment. The US Futures are trending lower and Asian markets are also down sharply in morning trade.
#5 Fed rate action: The other big factor that is weighing on investor sentiment is the next Fed action. The market is pricing in a rate hike by US Federal Reserve.
Check latest gold, silver rate today
Silver rate today: MCX Silver futures likely to drop Rs 2.15 lakh/kg
"Last week, silver declined over 15% as surging oil prices fueled inflation concerns, prompting markets to price in a prolonged pause or potential rate hikes from major central banks, " Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities said.
He added that traders are expecting a possible rate increase by the Fed toward year-end amid fears of persistent inflation. "MCX Silver May futures is expected to drop to Rs 215,000/kg amid a sharp sell off in the international markets," Trivedi said.
Silver rate today: MCX Silver down nearly 6%
In international markets spot silver is currently trading near the $65/oz mark. On MCX, the May delivery contract for silver is down 5.6% trading at Rs 2,14,200 per kg mark.
The plunge for silver and precious assets comes in over renewed inflationary concerns and markets pricing in the possibility of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest yielding assets.
Gold rate today LIVE update: Markets pricing in rate hikes
" Last week, gold dropped over 10% as surging oil prices fueled inflation concerns, prompting markets to price in a prolonged pause or potential rate hikes from major central banks. Traders are anticipating a possible Federal Reserve rate increase toward year-end amid fears of persistent inflation," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.
He added that the ECB, BOE and BOJ also kept rates unchanged last week but signaled readiness to tighten policy further if inflationary pressures persist. "MCX Gold April futures may drop to Rs 141,000/10g as the sentiment is weak in the world markets too," Trivedi.
Gold rate today LIVE update: Gold slides 10% since last week
In international markets, spot gold is currently trading near the $4,357/oz mark. Meanwhile, as per Indian exchange MCX, the April delivery contract for gold was trading at Rs 1,37,812 per 10 grams mark, down 4.6% from its previous close.
This marks a nearly four month low for the yellow metal, which was holding near the $5,000/oz mark just last week. Over the past seven days gold has declined by over 10%.
Gold rate today LIVE update: Gold slipped sharply below $4,400/oz
"Gold fell below $4,400/oz as the ongoing Middle East conflict intensified inflation fears, while major economies face pressure to boost liquidity, including through gold sales, to offset the war’s impact. The Iran war shows little sign of easing, with President Donald Trump threatening strikes on Iranian power plants if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, while Tehran warned it would target key US and Israeli assets across the region if its energy facilities were hit," said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.
"Last week, gold dropped over 10% as surging oil prices fueled inflation concerns, prompting markets to price in a prolonged pause or potential rate hikes from major central banks. Traders are anticipating a possible Federal Reserve rate increase toward year-end amid fears of persistent inflation. The ECB, BOE and BOJ also kept rates unchanged last week but signaled readiness to tighten policy further if inflationary pressures persist. MCX Gold April futures may drop to Rs 141,000/10g as the sentiment is weak in the world markets too," he added.
Gold rate today LIVE update: Is selling gold the right strategy now?
Leading commodity market expert and economist Peter Schiff believes that selling gold may not be the right strategy at the moment. He explained that "Selling gold because rising inflation will keep the Fed from cutting interest rates, when rates are already too low, makes no sense. Falling real rates are bullish for gold. It's the stock market that needs rate cuts. That's why it makes no sense that stocks are down so little."
https://twitter.com/PeterSchiff/status/2035892055520473351?s=20
Gold, Silver rate today: Silver slides 6%, Gold down 5%
Gold and silver rates continue to plunge lower. Gold is now down 5% and silver prices have fallen 6% in Asian trade in international market. This extends the weakness seen across precious metals the whole of last week when gold and silver closed with 10% plus losses.
Gold, Silver rate LIVE Updates today: Inflation concerns a major worry
According to economists, inflation is one of the key concerns for the precious metals investors. Well known economist Peter Schiff pointed out that "Rising oil prices won't cause higher inflation. More expensive oil means Americans will have less money to spend on other things. Reduced spending will cause a recession, which will result in larger budget deficits, rate cuts, and QE. That's what will cause higher inflation."
https://twitter.com/PeterSchiff/status/2035879862804611371?s=20
Gold prices have fallen over 5% in early Asian trade. In the international market, gold rate has fallen below $4,400/oz. This remains a psychologically important level for the market. All eyes are on how gold fares on MCX today.
Gold, Silver rate LIVE Updates today: Gold outlook
"Precious metals are set to enter the upcoming week under visible pressure, following a sharp corrective phase driven by profit-booking, a stronger US dollar, and mixed signals from ongoing Middle East geopolitical developments. While safe-haven demand had earlier supported the rally, recent volatility has impacted sentiment, leading to notable weekly declines in gold and silver," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.