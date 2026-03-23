Gold, Silver Price in India (23 March 2026) Live Updates: Gold prices have fallen more than 5% in early morning trade, extending losses for a ninth consecutive session. In fact, the yellow metal has fallen to its ⁠lowest ​level since January 2. It lost over 10% last week. Gold is currently trading below $4,400/oz level. Silver too is under severe selling pressure, tumbling to $65 per troy ounce level, plunging more than 6%.

5 reasons why gold and silver are plunging in Monday trade

Here is a quick look at the key concerns for gold and silver at this hour

#1 Iran’s ultimatum: One of the key reasons why gold an silver is seeing heightened risk off sentiment is because of Iran’s ultimatum that it would strike the ​energy and ​water systems of its Gulf neighbours in ⁠retaliation if US President Donald Trump follows through with a threat delivered a day earlier to ‌hit Iran’s electricity grid in 48 hours.

#2Iran -US Imbroglio on Hormuz: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said if Iranian power plants are attacked, the Strait of Hormuz will be completely closed and will not be opened until the destroyed power plants are rebuilt.

#3 Crude concerns: What added to the investor worry is that oil prices have also stayed above $110 a barrel, as investors weighed US and ⁠Iranian threats to ⁠target energy facilities that could escalate the war against the release of millions of barrels of Iranian ⁠oil ‌at sea to global markets.

#4 Asian markets, US under pressure:The US and Asian equity markets are also seeing risk off sentiment. The US Futures are trending lower and Asian markets are also down sharply in morning trade.

#5 Fed rate action: The other big factor that is weighing on investor sentiment is the next Fed action. The market is pricing in a rate hike by US Federal Reserve.

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