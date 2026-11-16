Gold and silver prices in India have come under heavy selling pressure, with both precious metals extending their losses at the start of a new week. Gold is down 5.7% since Diwali, and silver is down 8.8%.

Gold price fell to Rs 1,33,797 per 10 grams on Monday, November 16, from Rs 1,35,797 at Friday’s close. Silver declined to around Rs 1,69,591 per kg in the MCX spot market, compared with its previous close of Rs 1,77,590.

On Monday, November 9, post Diwali, gold closed at Rs 1,41,838 and silver at Rs 1,86,023. Since then, gold has fallen by Rs 8,041 per 10 grams, and silver has fallen by Rs 16,432 per kg. Gold is down 5.67%, while silver price is down 8.83% post-Diwali.

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The latest weakness is also visible in the futures market. MCX gold futures were trading at Rs 1,34,789, down 1.40%, while silver futures were at Rs 1,69,980, lower by 3.59% on Monday.

Gold and silver prices in India

Price details Gold (per 10 grams) Silver (per kg) November 9 close Rs 1,41,838 Rs 1,86,023 Friday, November 13 close Rs 1,35,797 Rs 1,77,590 11/16/26 Rs 1,33,797 Rs 1,69,591 Fall since November 9 Rs 8,041 Rs 16,432 Percentage fall since November 9 5.67% 8.83%

Source: MCX

The international market is also witnessing heavy selling. Gold moved towards $3,800 an ounce on Monday, touching its lowest level in more than a year. Silver fell towards $47 an ounce, also hitting a one-year low.

International precious metal prices

Metal Price level on November 16 Market movement Gold Near $3,800 per ounce Lowest level in more than a year Silver Near $47 per ounce Lowest level in a year

Source: Trading Economics

Why are gold and silver prices falling?

The strengthening US dollar and rising Treasury yields are putting pressure on precious metals. The US Dollar Index was trading around 103.4 on Monday, close to its highest level since April 2025.

The dollar has gained as investors increasingly expect the US Federal Reserve to take a more aggressive approach to controlling inflation. Several Fed officials have signalled that further interest rate increases may be necessary. Some policymakers have also indicated that a larger 50-basis-point hike in December could be considered.

Markets are currently pricing in a 92% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase next month, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point hike stands at 8%.

Higher interest rates and Treasury yields generally make gold less attractive because the precious metal does not pay interest. When investors can earn better returns from interest-bearing assets, the opportunity cost of holding gold increases.

Investors are now watching comments from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh later on Monday and the release of the October FOMC meeting minutes on Wednesday for clues about the central bank’s next move.

Why is silver also under pressure?

Silver is facing pressure from the stronger dollar and higher yields, but concerns about industrial demand are adding to the weakness.

Expectations of weaker demand for jewellery and solar cells have weighed on the metal. Unlike gold, silver has substantial industrial uses, which means its price is influenced by both investment demand and expectations for industrial consumption.

A slowdown in demand from key consuming sectors could therefore make it harder for silver prices to recover, even if investment demand improves.

Has demand for gold as a safe haven weakened?

Gold has also lost some support from safe-haven buying. The US administration’s decision to delay military action against Iran, unless fresh provocations arise, has reduced the immediate urgency for investors to seek protection against geopolitical risks.

However, this does not mean geopolitical risks have disappeared. Conflicts in the region could still affect energy markets and global inflation, potentially bringing safe-haven demand back into the gold market.

There is also a difficult balance for gold investors. Persistent inflation can increase gold’s appeal as a long-term hedge against declining purchasing power. But if inflation forces the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates higher for longer, rising bond yields and a stronger dollar can weigh on gold in the near term.

What should investors watch next?

Gold and silver prices are likely to remain sensitive to movements in the US dollar, Treasury yields and expectations of Federal Reserve rate decisions.

Oil prices and US inflation data will also be important. Higher oil prices could add to inflation concerns and reduce expectations of monetary easing. This may support the dollar and yields, creating further pressure on precious metals.

Bond yields hold firm above 5% and oil price steadied near $96 per barrel on Monday, holding recent gains as investors assessed renewed hostilities in the Middle East alongside signs of strong global oil supplies.

The October FOMC meeting minutes and comments from Federal Reserve officials could provide additional clues about the direction of interest rates.

For gold, a sustained recovery may require some relief from the stronger dollar and elevated yields, along with renewed demand for safe-haven assets. Silver will also need signs of improving industrial demand.

For now, both metals face near-term uncertainty. Their direction in the coming days will depend on how investors respond to US monetary policy signals, inflation concerns, geopolitical developments and currency movements.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice. Gold and silver prices can fluctuate due to changes in interest rates, currency movements, global demand and geopolitical developments. Readers should consult a qualified financial adviser before making investment decisions.