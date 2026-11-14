Gold and silver have a way of slipping out of the spotlight. They can stay dormant for several years, and then, almost overnight, they become the talk of the town.

Every few years, the two metals get their moment, and this is one of them.

How did this rally begin?

For gold, the climb came after a long wait. After peaking in August 2020, it remained underwater for a few years. Its upward journey began in October 2022. Silver too started showing strength, but it picked up steam only in February 2024.

By January 2026, both metals had hit new all-time highs. Gold peaked at $5,602 and silver at $121. Prices in India too surged. After all, Indian prices are influenced by gold and silver traded in international markets in US dollars.

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In the Indian markets, gold and silver peaked on the same day. On January 29, 2026, gold touched Rs 1,76,306 on the MCX, and silver touched Rs 3,84,632.

Should I buy gold or silver?

Today, both metals are sitting much lower than their peak levels. If I had to pick one for the long haul, I would pick gold. Here is why.

Historically, it has been seen that silver reacts more sharply than gold to the factors influencing them. Here is a recent example. For both metals, 2026 has been a wild year so far. Both made new highs and then crashed. Both are now under pressure from a stronger US dollar and bets on more Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Peaks in January 2026

Market Gold Silver International (US dollars) $5,602 per ounce $121 per ounce India, MCX Spot Price (29 January 2026) Rs 1,76,306 per 10 grams Rs 3,84,632 per kg

Source: MCX, Trading Economics

How far have they fallen from the peak?

Here is how gold and silver have been crushed since hitting their peaks. In the international markets, gold trades at around $3,895 and silver at $50. In dollar terms, gold is about 30% below its peak, and silver is about 59% below its peak. Silver has given back more than half its value from the top, while gold has lost nearly one-third.

For an Indian investor, the returns are not that bad. Gold is trading around Rs 1,37,308 per 10 grams, falling 22% from its peak. Silver trades at Rs 1,81,073 per kg, a fall of 53% from the all-time highs.

How far prices have fallen from the peak

Market Gold Silver International, current Around $3,895 Around $50 Fall from peak (USD) About 30% About 59% India, current Around Rs 1,37,308 per 10 grams Rs 1,81,073 per kg Fall from peak (INR) 22.00% 53.00%

Source: MCX, Trading Economics

Why do Indian returns differ from dollar returns?

Gold and silver are traded internationally, so why do returns differ so much? There are two reasons. One, India imports gold in dollars, so the rupee’s depreciation against the dollar has an impact on the price. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated by nearly 5% against the dollar as of November 13, and trades at Rs 94.1997 to a dollar.

The other reason is the taxes and duties that the government levies before the metals hit the street. The Indian government hiked the import duties on both metals by 9% in May this year. That pushed Indian prices higher. The same logic applies to prices in every country, based on their domestic demand, taxes and duty structure on precious metals.

For someone looking for steady returns and not a large erosion of notional gains, gold fits the bill, with lower volatility than silver. The pattern is the same in rupees and in dollars. Silver climbs faster, and it falls faster.

Why does silver swing harder than gold?

Like any other asset class, both gold and silver are volatile, the latter being slightly more. Silver prices are also impacted by fluctuating industrial demand, leading to more volatile price movements. Gold is mostly held as a store of value. Silver has to be both a store of value and an industrial metal, so it carries two sets of worries instead of one.

Why does gold feel steadier?

Gold is regarded as the best bet against inflation. If investors believe that inflation is going to rise further and remain elevated for longer periods, gold becomes an effective hedge against rising prices.

There is also one steady buyer. Amidst the geopolitical tensions, central banks the world over are busy accumulating gold. And while many in the gold market still hold a view that the structural bull market in gold remains in place, the macroeconomic factors currently influencing gold are impacting it negatively.

Is gold safe from this fall?

Not at all. Gold is not immune. It is showing weakness after dipping below $4,000 an ounce, and the headwinds are getting stronger.

Who is doing the damage? The rate hike expectations from the US Fed. US inflation is not slowing down the way it was expected to, and it remains sticky.

The Fed is expected to hike rates to bring it down. But if inflation stays sticky, there could be more than one or two rate hikes ahead. That alone is enough to put gold and silver on a downward slope.

How far have US inflation and Fed rates come?

US inflation has cooled a long way, but not far enough. It has significantly decreased from 9.1% in June 2022 to 3.7% in September 2026. It remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

What were rates back then? The Fed’s interest rate at that time was 1.00% to 1.25%. Since the recent rate hike campaign began in September 2023, following a pause at October’s FOMC meeting, rates are currently at 3.75%-4.00%.

And what is the market betting on next? Market projections indicate a 91% probability of a 25bps rate hike in December, with potential for a 50bps increase. That leaves no room to breathe for the precious metals.

How do higher rates hurt the metals?

Here is the chain. If interest rates remain higher, the dollar index gains strength. The dollar index is the scoreboard for the greenback. It tracks the strength of the dollar against a basket of major currencies.

It is already up 3.85% in the last year and hovers around 103. But it was not always strong. In 2025, the index slipped nearly 12%, showing weakness. That also contributed to a rise of over 65% in gold prices.

Gold and silver are non-yielding assets, as they do not generate interest or dividend income. So a strengthening dollar increases the opportunity cost for investors. A weak dollar helped gold soar, and a stronger dollar now works the other way.

In such an environment, the fall is shared by both metals. The difference is how far each metal falls when the pressure builds. When gold falls, silver usually follows, but it tends to fall harder.

How would I hold gold?

Gold and silver have long been favoured investments in India, primarily in the form of jewellery and coins. If jewellery is bought as an investment, it carries a higher cost in making charges and wastages that can go up to 25%.

For most investors, gold ETFs are the smarter route. They track physical prices closely and have lower costs. There is also no worry about storage.

But there is a hitch. Gold ETFs typically trade at a premium. The market price is not in sync with the net asset value (NAV) of the fund.

What does this mean? You may end up paying more than the gold held by the fund is actually worth. It is always better to check the iNAV, the NAV and the ETF’s market price before buying. The iNAV is an indicative NAV that is updated through the trading day.

The SIP idea can work here too. Buying gold at corrections is a better strategy to stagger investments, if the objective is to invest in gold for the long term. And do not go overboard. A 5-10% allocation in gold and silver is ideal.

So, what is the verdict?

For me, it comes down to one thing: gold lets me sleep better. Silver can give bigger gains, but it can also take them back far faster. If you want some silver, keep it as a small slice within the 5-10% exposure to precious metals, and let gold do the heavy lifting.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, financial guidance, or a recommendation to buy or sell any asset. Gold and silver prices are subject to market volatility and may rise or fall without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future returns. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.