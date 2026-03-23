Gold and Silver prices came under heavy selling across both domestic and global markets in the latest session. On MCX, gold was quoted at Rs 1,36,320 per 10 grams, down 5.66%, while silver stood at Rs 2,11,073 per kg, down 6.92%. The pressure was just as visible on COMEX, where gold futures traded at $4,325.9 per troy ounce, down 5.44%, and silver futures were at $64.935 per troy ounce, down 6.79%, showing a broad sell-off across markets without any real divergence between the two.

Silver ETFs

The weakness in silver translated almost one-to-one into ETF prices, with losses clustering close to double digits across the board. Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund was trading at Rs 20.26 with a 9.31% decline, Nippon India Silver ETF stood at Rs 198.87 down 9.56%, and Groww Silver ETF was at Rs 20.35, lower by 9.48%. Zerodha Silver ETF came in at Rs 21.15 with a 9.11% drop, while HDFC Silver ETF was at Rs 198.49, down 9.79% and ICICI Prudential Silver ETF traded at Rs 207.20 with a 9.47% fall.

Kotak Silver ETF was priced at Rs 20.15 down 9.68%, SBI Silver ETF stood at Rs 203.39 with a 9.56% decline, and Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF traded at Rs 207.23 down 9.40%, while Angel One Silver ETF at Rs 8.03 slipped 9.27%. Axis Silver ETF was at Rs 206.12 down 9.76%, Mirae Asset Silver ETF traded at Rs 202.82 with a 9.44% fall, and Edelweiss Silver ETF at Rs 208.35 recorded the steepest cut of 10.06%.

UTI Silver ETF was at Rs 200.04 down 9.76%, DSP Silver ETF traded at Rs 199.70 with a 9.70% decline, while Motilal Oswal Silver ETF at Rs 207.25 was down 9.86%, 360 ONE Silver ETF stood at Rs 204.26 with a 9.29% drop, and Bandhan Silver ETF at Rs 208.72 fell 9.43%.

Gold ETFs

Gold ETFs also moved lower in a broad sweep, though the fall remained contained compared to silver. Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 13.26 down 6.88%, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES was at Rs 112.63 with a 6.96% decline, and Groww Gold ETF stood at Rs 13.34 down 6.91%. ICICI Prudential Gold ETF was priced at Rs 116.03 with a 7.31% fall, Zerodha Gold ETF traded at Rs 21.45 down 6.86%, and SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme was at Rs 116.27 lower by 6.82%.

HDFC Gold ETF stood at Rs 116.48 down 6.91%, Angel One Gold ETF was at Rs 12.75 with a 6.93% drop, and UTI Gold ETF traded at Rs 115.15 down 6.38%, while Mirae Asset Gold ETF at Rs 132.75 slipped 6.77%. Axis Gold ETF was at Rs 112.63 down 7.70%, Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund traded at Rs 113.29 with a 7.54% decline, and LIC MF Gold ETF stood at Rs 123.05 down 6.43%.

Birla Sun Life Gold ETF was at Rs 120.15 with a 6.56% fall, Motilal Oswal Gold ETF traded at Rs 135.10 down 6.73%, and Quantum Gold Fund ETF stood at Rs 113.16 with a 6.80% drop, while DSP Gold ETF at Rs 131.80 declined 7.28% and Edelweiss Gold ETF at Rs 136.45 fell 6.70%.

Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF was priced at Rs 132.05 down 7.20%, Union Gold ETF stood at Rs 133.95 with a 7.01% decline, and Bandhan Gold ETF traded at Rs 136.00 down 6.86%, while The Wealth Company Gold ETF at Rs 136.66 slipped 6.21%, 360 ONE Gold ETF at Rs 133.25 fell 7.21%, and Choice Gold ETF at Rs 135.92 declined 6.33%.

In contrast, Invesco India Gold ETF traded at Rs 11,710.80 and showed a positive 8.18% change even as the rest of the segment remained under pressure.

The selling pressure stayed consistent across global and domestic markets, with silver taking a sharper hit than gold. Unless there is a clear reversal in global prices, both MCX and ETF segments may continue to track the same downward trend in the near term.