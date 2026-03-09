Gold Rate Today in India On 9 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,610 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,380 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹147,226 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 9 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,610 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹151,836, reflecting a difference of ₹8,774 or 5.78%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.78% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,610 161,990 1,380.00 0.85% 22 Carat 147,226 148,491 1,265.00 0.85% 18 Carat 120,458 121,493 1,035.00 0.85% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices have edged down marginally over the past trading sessions over a firm dollar amid escalating tensions over the conflict in West Asia. A strong US Dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Higher energy costs have also weighed on the yellow metal, reducing the expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and dampening the safe-haven demand for the asset.

Inflationary concerns over the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a crucial route for Middle Eastern oil — have also sparked concerns, adding to the downside for gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term over a high dollar and diminishing expectations of rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates reduce the opportunity costs of assets like gold. Additionally, inflationary concerns over oil prices have added to the downside for gold prices.

Experts suggest that rise in energy prices have complicated the Fed’s policy outlook and added to the risk of stagflation. “MCX Gold April futures is likely to drop to Rs 159,000/10g in tandem with the global trends.” Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities said.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,820 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,418 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,615 ( 1,035.00 ) Bangalore 160,740 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,345 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,555 ( 1,035.00 ) Chennai 161,080 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,657 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,810 ( 1,035.00 ) Delhi 160,330 ( 1,380.00 ) 146,969 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,248 ( 1,035.00 ) Hyderabad 160,860 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,455 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,645 ( 1,035.00 ) Kolkata 160,400 ( 1,370.00 ) 147,033 ( 1,255.90 ) 120,300 ( 1,027.50 ) Mumbai 160,610 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,226 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,458 ( 1,035.00 ) Pune 160,610 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,226 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,458 ( 1,035.00 ) Surat 160,820 ( 1,380.00 ) 147,418 ( 1,265.00 ) 120,615 ( 1,035.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

