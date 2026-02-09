Gold Rate Today in India On 9 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹156,900 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,900 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹143,825 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 9 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹156,900 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹148,765, reflecting a difference of ₹8,135 or 5.47%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.47% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 156,900 155,000 1,900.00 1.23% 22 Carat 143,825 142,083 1,741.70 1.23% 18 Carat 117,675 116,250 1,425.00 1.23% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending higher on the back of a soft US dollar. A weaker dollar makes precious metals like gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, thereby supporting demand. In addition, heavy buying by China’s central bank has helped extend gains in gold, with China being one of the world’s largest consumers of the yellow metal.

On the geopolitical front, gold prices rose following the victory of Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in the snap general election, as it revived expectations of expansionary fiscal policy and added pressure on the yen. Meanwhile, ongoing tensions in US–Iran talks continue to support gold prices.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Gold prices are expected to remain range-bound in the near term as markets assess key US economic indicators scheduled for release this week, which were delayed due to a partial government shutdown. Investors are also closely watching whether the US Federal Reserve will deliver rate cuts this year, as this will help determine a clearer trajectory for the yellow metal.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 157,110 ( 1,900.00 ) 144,018 ( 1,741.70 ) 117,833 ( 1,425.00 ) Bangalore 157,020 ( 1,900.00 ) 143,935 ( 1,741.70 ) 117,765 ( 1,425.00 ) Chennai 157,350 ( 1,910.00 ) 144,238 ( 1,750.80 ) 118,013 ( 1,432.50 ) Delhi 156,630 ( 1,910.00 ) 143,578 ( 1,750.80 ) 117,473 ( 1,432.50 ) Hyderabad 157,150 ( 1,900.00 ) 144,054 ( 1,741.70 ) 117,863 ( 1,425.00 ) Kolkata 156,690 ( 1,890.00 ) 143,633 ( 1,732.50 ) 117,518 ( 1,417.50 ) Mumbai 156,900 ( 1,900.00 ) 143,825 ( 1,741.70 ) 117,675 ( 1,425.00 ) Pune 156,900 ( 1,900.00 ) 143,825 ( 1,741.70 ) 117,675 ( 1,425.00 ) Surat 157,110 ( 1,900.00 ) 144,018 ( 1,741.70 ) 117,833 ( 1,425.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

