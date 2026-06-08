Gold Rate Today in India

On 8 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,620 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,860 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,818 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 8 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,620 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,582, reflecting a difference of ₹11,038 or 7.74%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 7.74% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,620 155,480 1,860.00 1.20% 22 Carat 140,818 142,523 1,705.00 1.20% 18 Carat 115,215 116,610 1,395.00 1.20% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down on the back of a firm dollar index and increased expectations of tighter monetary policy by the US Federal Reserve, as oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels.

The yield on the 10 year US treasury note hit a two-week high, which weighed negatively on non-interest bearing precious metal. Also, increased hostilities between Israel and Iran have mounted inflationary concerns as the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed.

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Global oil and energy supply disruptions coupled with stronger than expected US employment data have increased the expectations of rate hike by the Fed for later in the year.



Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices to extend declines in the near term, citing uncertainties in the prolonged West Asia conflict, which has now stretched for 100 days. Inflationary concerns over elevated oil prices and increased expectations of a rate hike have limited the scope for upside in the yellow metal in the immediate future.

“MCX Gold August futures may continue to drop towards Rs 154,000/10g amid weak global cues. On the flip side, Rs 156,000/10g is a key intraday resistance level today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,820 ( 1,860.00 ) 141,002 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,365 ( 1,395.00 ) Bangalore 153,740 ( 1,860.00 ) 140,928 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,305 ( 1,395.00 ) Chennai 154,060 ( 1,870.00 ) 141,222 ( 1,714.10 ) 115,545 ( 1,402.50 ) Delhi 153,350 ( 1,860.00 ) 140,571 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,013 ( 1,395.00 ) Hyderabad 153,860 ( 1,860.00 ) 141,038 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,395 ( 1,395.00 ) Kolkata 153,410 ( 1,860.00 ) 140,626 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,058 ( 1,395.00 ) Mumbai 153,620 ( 1,860.00 ) 140,818 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,215 ( 1,395.00 ) Pune 153,620 ( 1,860.00 ) 140,818 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,215 ( 1,395.00 ) Surat 153,820 ( 1,860.00 ) 141,002 ( 1,705.00 ) 115,365 ( 1,395.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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