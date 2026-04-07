Gold Rate Today in India On 7 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹149,490 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹480 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹137,033 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 7 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹149,490 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹140,560, reflecting a difference of ₹8,930 or 6.35%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.35% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 149,490 149,970 480.00 0.32% 22 Carat 137,033 137,473 440.00 0.32% 18 Carat 112,118 112,478 360.00 0.32% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways amid uncertainties pertaining to tensions in the Middle East and a record-high dollar index. A firm dollar makes precious assets like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Iran said on Monday that it is willing to end the war with the US and would reopen the trade route—the Strait of Hormuz—if the US agrees to end the war. However, oil prices remain elevated, which continues to spike inflationary concerns, thereby increasing demand for interest-yielding assets.

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Markets currently price in no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for this year, in contrast to pre-war expectations of a forecast of two rate cuts.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term amid geopolitical uncertainties prevailing in the US-Israel war with Iran. Soaring prices of oil, along with the dollar index, continue to weigh on investor sentiment for gold. Inflationary concerns worldwide have shifted central banks towards a hawkish stance.

“MCX Gold June futures are likely to find support near Rs 149,000/10g and appreciate during the session,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 149,690 ( 480.00 ) 137,216 ( 440.00 ) 112,268 ( 360.00 ) Bangalore 149,610 ( 480.00 ) 137,143 ( 440.00 ) 112,208 ( 360.00 ) Chennai 149,930 ( 470.00 ) 137,436 ( 430.90 ) 112,448 ( 352.50 ) Delhi 149,240 ( 470.00 ) 136,803 ( 430.90 ) 111,930 ( 352.50 ) Hyderabad 149,730 ( 480.00 ) 137,253 ( 440.00 ) 112,298 ( 360.00 ) Kolkata 149,300 ( 470.00 ) 136,858 ( 430.90 ) 111,975 ( 352.50 ) Mumbai 149,490 ( 480.00 ) 137,033 ( 440.00 ) 112,118 ( 360.00 ) Pune 149,490 ( 480.00 ) 137,033 ( 440.00 ) 112,118 ( 360.00 ) Surat 149,690 ( 480.00 ) 137,216 ( 440.00 ) 112,268 ( 360.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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