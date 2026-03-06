Gold Rate Today in India On 6 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,280 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹90 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,923 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 6 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,280 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹151,836, reflecting a difference of ₹8,444 or 5.56%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.56% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,280 160,190 90.00 0.06% 22 Carat 146,923 146,841 82.50 0.06% 18 Carat 120,210 120,143 67.50 0.06% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold traded near $5,125 per ounce on COMEX, recovering from losses as escalating tensions in the Middle East supported safe-haven demand. The US-Israeli conflict with Iran entered its seventh day, with Iran launching missiles and drones across the Gulf on Thursday, striking an oil refinery in Bahrain, while Israel continued airstrikes on Tehran and the US suspended operations at its embassy in Kuwait.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 5th March 2026: Gold is up by 0.14%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Rising geopolitical risks and higher oil prices lifted inflation concerns, prompting traders to scale back expectations for Federal Reserve easing to just one rate cut this year, compared with two projected earlier in the week. Also, CME cuts initial margin on its COMEX 100 gold futures to 7% from 9%.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, said that MCX Gold April futures are expected to rebound in today’s session to Rs 1.61 lakh per 10 grams.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 5th March 2026: Silver is up by 0.50%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,490 ( 90.00 ) 147,116 ( 82.50 ) 120,368 ( 67.50 ) Bangalore 160,410 ( 90.00 ) 147,043 ( 82.50 ) 120,308 ( 67.50 ) Chennai 160,750 ( 90.00 ) 147,354 ( 82.50 ) 120,563 ( 67.50 ) Delhi 160,000 ( 90.00 ) 146,667 ( 82.50 ) 120,000 ( 67.50 ) Hyderabad 160,530 ( 90.00 ) 147,153 ( 82.50 ) 120,398 ( 67.50 ) Kolkata 160,070 ( 90.00 ) 146,731 ( 82.50 ) 120,053 ( 67.50 ) Mumbai 160,280 ( 90.00 ) 146,923 ( 82.50 ) 120,210 ( 67.50 ) Pune 160,280 ( 90.00 ) 146,923 ( 82.50 ) 120,210 ( 67.50 ) Surat 160,490 ( 90.00 ) 147,116 ( 82.50 ) 120,368 ( 67.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: