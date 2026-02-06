Gold Rate Today in India On 6 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,370 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹190 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹139,673 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 6 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,370 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,483, reflecting a difference of ₹8,887 or 6.19%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.19% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,370 152,180 190.00 0.12% 22 Carat 139,673 139,498 174.20 0.12% 18 Carat 114,278 114,135 142.50 0.12% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Prices of Gold are trending down on the back of a fall in tech equities which provided strength to the US Dollar. A strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Also, the prices of gold eased on the back of dimmed geopolitical tensions as the US and Iran are scheduled to hold talks. Along with this US President Donald Trump described his phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping as excellent which further weighed on the safe-haven appeal of the asset.

Also the CME Group (which manages the COMEX exchange), has increased the initial margin requirements on 100 Gold Futures to 9% from 8%, which added to the downside in prices of gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, citing the recent swings in gold rates as largely driven by technical corrections. Experts have noted that despite a strong dollar and a pullback in prices over recent trading sessions, gold has been trading near elevated levels, which keeps the outlook for gold positive over the longer run.

Additionally, key US jobs data came in weaker than expected, reinforcing expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

Non-interest-yielding assets like gold tend to perform well in lower interest rate environments.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,580 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,782 ( 1,100.00 ) 115,185 ( 900.00 ) Bangalore 153,500 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,708 ( 1,100.00 ) 115,125 ( 900.00 ) Chennai 153,820 ( 1,200.00 ) 141,002 ( 1,100.00 ) 115,365 ( 900.00 ) Delhi 153,110 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,351 ( 1,100.00 ) 114,833 ( 900.00 ) Hyderabad 153,620 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,818 ( 1,100.00 ) 115,215 ( 900.00 ) Kolkata 153,170 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,406 ( 1,100.00 ) 114,878 ( 900.00 ) Mumbai 152,370 ( 190.00 ) 139,673 ( 174.20 ) 114,278 ( 142.50 ) Pune 153,380 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,598 ( 1,100.00 ) 115,035 ( 900.00 ) Surat 153,580 ( 1,200.00 ) 140,782 ( 1,100.00 ) 115,185 ( 900.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

