Gold Rate Today in India

On 6 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹149,710 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹200 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹137,234 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things.

Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 6 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹149,710 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹135,679, reflecting a difference of ₹14,031 or 10.34%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.34% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes.

Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams)

Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%)
24 Carat 149,710 149,510 200.00 0.13%
22 Carat 137,234 137,051 183.40 0.13%
18 Carat 112,283 112,133 150.00 0.13%
Apr 06, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold slipped toward $4,600 per ounce on Monday, extending recent losses as geopolitical tensions intensified following fresh threats related to Iran and the Strait of Hormuz. 

ALSO READ Have central banks started selling gold?

Despite ongoing conflict, gold has declined roughly 12% since tensions began, as rising energy prices have heightened inflation concerns and strengthened expectations of interest rate hikes. This has reduced demand for non-yielding assets like gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

The metal has struggled to act as a safe haven, facing selling pressure from forced liquidations as investors shifted funds to cover losses in other markets amid elevated volatility.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 2nd April 2026: Silver is down by 4.45%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹)
Ahmedabad 149,910 ( 210.00 ) 137,418 ( 192.50 ) 112,433 ( 157.50 )
Bangalore 149,830 ( 210.00 ) 137,344 ( 192.50 ) 112,373 ( 157.50 )
Chennai 150,140 ( 200.00 ) 137,628 ( 183.30 ) 112,605 ( 150.00 )
Delhi 149,450 ( 200.00 ) 136,996 ( 183.30 ) 112,088 ( 150.00 )
Hyderabad 149,950 ( 210.00 ) 137,454 ( 192.50 ) 112,463 ( 157.50 )
Kolkata 149,510 ( 200.00 ) 137,051 ( 183.30 ) 112,133 ( 150.00 )
Mumbai 149,710 ( 200.00 ) 137,234 ( 183.40 ) 112,283 ( 150.00 )
Pune 149,710 ( 200.00 ) 137,234 ( 183.40 ) 112,283 ( 150.00 )
Surat 149,910 ( 210.00 ) 137,418 ( 192.50 ) 112,433 ( 157.50 )
Apr 06, 2026, 11:07 AM IST
(Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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