Gold Rate Today in India

On 6 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹149,710 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹200 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹137,234 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things.

Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 6 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹149,710 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹135,679, reflecting a difference of ₹14,031 or 10.34%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.34% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes.

Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams)