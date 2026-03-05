Gold Rate Today in India On 5 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹162,290 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹480 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹148,766 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 5 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹162,290 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹158,531, reflecting a difference of ₹3,759 or 2.37%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 2.37% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 162,290 161,810 480.00 0.30% 22 Carat 148,766 148,326 440.00 0.30% 18 Carat 121,718 121,358 360.00 0.30% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up over boosted safe-haven demand and a retreat in the dollar index. A soft dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby increasing demand.

The demand for the yellow metal gained momentum over the prolonged US-Israel conflict with Iran. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has claimed that the country sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, which has escalated the geopolitical tensions surrounding the conflict.

This comes amid emerging reports that Mojtaba Khamene, son of Iran’s slain supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is set to succeed to become the country’s next leader.

ALSO READ Why Silver ETFs plunged 8% despite MCX prices rising? Silver MCX Futures jump 3%

Along with geopolitical tensions, economic tensions looming over tariffs have accelerated the momentum for the yellow metal as US Treasury Scott Bessent on Wednesday said that an increase of global import tariffs to 15% from 10% may be implemented later this week.

Further, as per media reports, US President Donald Trump has officially nominated Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the US Federal Reserve. Warsh is known for his stance favouring rate cuts.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term as the prolonged tensions surrounding the war keep the markets on edge. Additionally, the dollar index, which has retreated a bit today, continues to trade near its record highs, which is likely to weigh on gold. Economic tensions surrounding tariffs and the official nomination of Kevin Warsh are expected to guide the future trajectory of gold prices.

Markets will continue to monitor the conflict across West Asia and some key US economic data for further cues.Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 162,510 ( 490.00 ) 148,968 ( 449.20 ) 121,883 ( 367.50 ) Bangalore 162,420 ( 480.00 ) 148,885 ( 440.00 ) 121,815 ( 360.00 ) Chennai 162,770 ( 550.00 ) 149,206 ( 504.10 ) 122,078 ( 412.50 ) Delhi 162,010 ( 540.00 ) 148,509 ( 495.00 ) 121,508 ( 405.00 ) Hyderabad 162,550 ( 480.00 ) 149,004 ( 440.00 ) 121,913 ( 360.00 ) Kolkata 162,080 ( 480.00 ) 148,573 ( 440.00 ) 121,560 ( 360.00 ) Mumbai 162,290 ( 480.00 ) 148,766 ( 440.00 ) 121,718 ( 360.00 ) Pune 162,290 ( 480.00 ) 148,766 ( 440.00 ) 121,718 ( 360.00 ) Surat 162,510 ( 490.00 ) 148,968 ( 449.20 ) 121,883 ( 367.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

