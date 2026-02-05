Gold Rate Today in India On 5 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,650 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹640 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹139,929 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 5 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,650 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹145,756, reflecting a difference of ₹6,894 or 4.73%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.73% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,650 153,290 640.00 0.42% 22 Carat 139,929 140,516 586.60 0.42% 18 Carat 114,488 114,968 480.00 0.42% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold has snapped the two-day rebound in prices. The precious metal gained more than 1%vernight to levels close to 1-week highs before retracing some ground. The key factors impact the yellow metal include geopolitical and economic tension. On the geopolitical front, Iran and the US have ‍agreed to ⁠hold talks in Oman on Friday.

The precious metal investors are also watching out for key economic data from US. The US private payrolls rose by just 22,000 in January, well below ‌economists’ expectations for a 48,000 increase, according to ADP data. Labour market weakness typically strengthens the case for interest rate cuts aimed at supporting job creation.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Most gold marke experts believe that while the earlier rally led to overextended momentum and profit booking, “the broader bullish structure remains intact.” Analysts see MCX Gold Future prices holding above the key long-term trendlines and major moving averages. This according to most market observes, ndicates healthy consolidation rather than a trend reversal.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 152,850 ( 650.00 ) 140,113 ( 595.80 ) 114,638 ( 487.50 ) Bangalore 152,770 ( 640.00 ) 140,039 ( 586.60 ) 114,578 ( 480.00 ) Chennai 153,100 ( 640.00 ) 140,342 ( 586.60 ) 114,825 ( 480.00 ) Delhi 152,390 ( 640.00 ) 139,691 ( 586.70 ) 114,293 ( 480.00 ) Hyderabad 152,890 ( 650.00 ) 140,149 ( 595.80 ) 114,668 ( 487.50 ) Kolkata 152,450 ( 640.00 ) 139,746 ( 586.70 ) 114,338 ( 480.00 ) Mumbai 152,650 ( 640.00 ) 139,929 ( 586.60 ) 114,488 ( 480.00 ) Pune 152,650 ( 640.00 ) 139,929 ( 586.60 ) 114,488 ( 480.00 ) Surat 152,850 ( 650.00 ) 140,113 ( 595.80 ) 114,638 ( 487.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

