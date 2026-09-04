Gold Rate Today in India

On 4 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹155,110 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹800 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹142,184 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 4 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹155,110 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹18,805 or 13.80%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 13.80% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 155,110 155,910 800.00 0.51% 22 Carat 142,184 142,918 733.30 0.51% 18 Carat 116,333 116,933 600.00 0.51% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways, driven by a drawback in the expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Fed governor Christopher Waller said that the central bank would keep rates unchanged if inflation remains contained. This led to a slide in the probability of a rate hike.

Lower interest rates increase the appeal of non-interest-bearing bullion.

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Following Waller’s remarks, US Treasury yields and the dollar index extended declines. Over the past one month, bullion has advanced by more than 9%.

However, elevated crude oil prices continue to mount inflationary concerns, and uncertainty over the US-Iran war keeps the yellow metal under pressure.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest that gold prices will take cues from the payrolls data due later in the day, which would further help provide a clear stance on the Fed’s decision on a rate hike. Additionally, the recent slide in the dollar index may help advance the appeal of the yellow metal.

“Macro tone stays constructive, with price needing to reclaim $4,600, while a break below immediate support could weaken the near-term structure,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 155,310 ( 810.00 ) 142,368 ( 742.50 ) 116,483 ( 607.50 ) Bangalore 155,230 ( 810.00 ) 142,294 ( 742.50 ) 116,423 ( 607.50 ) Chennai 155,560 ( 810.00 ) 142,597 ( 742.50 ) 116,670 ( 607.50 ) Delhi 154,840 ( 810.00 ) 141,937 ( 742.50 ) 116,130 ( 607.50 ) Hyderabad 155,350 ( 810.00 ) 142,404 ( 742.50 ) 116,513 ( 607.50 ) Kolkata 154,900 ( 810.00 ) 141,992 ( 742.50 ) 116,175 ( 607.50 ) Mumbai 155,110 ( 800.00 ) 142,184 ( 733.30 ) 116,333 ( 600.00 ) Pune 155,110 ( 800.00 ) 142,184 ( 733.30 ) 116,333 ( 600.00 ) Surat 155,310 ( 810.00 ) 142,368 ( 742.50 ) 116,483 ( 607.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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