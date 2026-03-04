Gold Rate Today in India On 4 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹163,410 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,060 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹149,793 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 4 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹163,410 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹158,531, reflecting a difference of ₹4,879 or 3.08%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 3.08% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 163,410 161,350 2,060.00 1.28% 22 Carat 149,793 147,904 1,888.30 1.28% 18 Carat 122,558 121,013 1,545.00 1.28% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up as the conflict across West Asia has lifted safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. With no sign of diplomatic negotiations over the US-Israel conflict with Iran, gold prices remain supported.

However, a strong dollar and dimmed expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have capped the upside momentum for gold. A firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby reducing demand.

Gold & Silver rate today LIVE: Silver volatile, holds above $85 after 11% crack; MCX Gold, silver prices see sharp swing

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, as a strong dollar and waning expectations of rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve continue to hold the upside momentum for the yellow metal.

While geopolitical uncertainties over the US-Israel conflict with Iran continue to lift safe-haven demand for the asset, markets will monitor further developments in the Middle East for cues on gold prices. Additionally, experts suggest that the undertone for gold remains bullish, as the structural drivers of gold remain intact.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 163,620 ( 2,060.00 ) 149,985 ( 1,888.30 ) 122,715 ( 1,545.00 ) Bangalore 163,530 ( 2,050.00 ) 149,903 ( 1,879.20 ) 122,648 ( 1,537.50 ) Chennai 163,880 ( 2,060.00 ) 150,223 ( 1,888.30 ) 122,910 ( 1,545.00 ) Delhi 163,120 ( 2,050.00 ) 149,527 ( 1,879.20 ) 122,340 ( 1,537.50 ) Hyderabad 163,660 ( 2,060.00 ) 150,022 ( 1,888.40 ) 122,745 ( 1,545.00 ) Kolkata 163,190 ( 2,060.00 ) 149,591 ( 1,888.30 ) 122,393 ( 1,545.00 ) Mumbai 163,410 ( 2,060.00 ) 149,793 ( 1,888.30 ) 122,558 ( 1,545.00 ) Pune 163,410 ( 2,060.00 ) 149,793 ( 1,888.30 ) 122,558 ( 1,545.00 ) Surat 163,620 ( 2,060.00 ) 149,985 ( 1,888.30 ) 122,715 ( 1,545.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

