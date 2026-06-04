Gold Rate Today in India

On 4 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,020 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹680 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,768 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 4 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,020 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,582, reflecting a difference of ₹16,438 or 11.53%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.53% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,020 158,340 680.00 0.43% 22 Carat 145,768 145,145 623.30 0.43% 18 Carat 119,265 118,755 510.00 0.43% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady as markets monitor developments in the West Asia conflict. The yellow metal has fallen by nearly 2% this week, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices and expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally.

Geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the US-Israeli war with Iran continues to weigh negatively on the yellow metal, as the dollar index continues to trade at elevated levels, denting demand for non-interest-yielding precious metals.

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Market participants have increased expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve later in December. Traders will now monitor key US nonfarm payroll data for further cues on gold prices.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term as markets continue to assess the impact of the West Asia conflict. High oil prices have increased inflationary fears, reinforcing expectations of rate hikes by central banks globally.

“MCX Gold Aug may appreciate to Rs. 159,000/10g as the momentum is positive in the global market. On the flip side, Rs. 157,700/10g is a support,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,230 ( 680.00 ) 145,961 ( 623.30 ) 119,423 ( 510.00 ) Bangalore 159,140 ( 670.00 ) 145,878 ( 614.10 ) 119,355 ( 502.50 ) Chennai 159,480 ( 680.00 ) 146,190 ( 623.30 ) 119,610 ( 510.00 ) Delhi 158,740 ( 690.00 ) 145,512 ( 632.50 ) 119,055 ( 517.50 ) Hyderabad 159,270 ( 700.00 ) 145,998 ( 641.70 ) 119,453 ( 525.00 ) Kolkata 158,810 ( 700.00 ) 145,576 ( 641.60 ) 119,108 ( 525.00 ) Mumbai 159,020 ( 680.00 ) 145,768 ( 623.30 ) 119,265 ( 510.00 ) Pune 159,020 ( 680.00 ) 145,768 ( 623.30 ) 119,265 ( 510.00 ) Surat 159,230 ( 680.00 ) 145,961 ( 623.30 ) 119,423 ( 510.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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