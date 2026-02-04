Gold Rate Today in India On 4 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,360 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹4,820 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,163 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 4 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,360 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹150,301, reflecting a difference of ₹8,059 or 5.36%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.36% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,360 153,540 4,820.00 3.14% 22 Carat 145,163 140,745 4,418.30 3.14% 18 Carat 118,770 115,155 3,615.00 3.14% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are gaining sharply today on the back of strong demand and a soft dollar. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby aiding demand. The yellow metal, which was trading near the lows in the previous sessions, is witnessing sharp dip-buying. This is further accelerating the momentum for price gains.

Additionally, safe-haven demand for gold has also increased over tensions between the US and Iran. While both countries are scheduled to hold diplomatic talks, uncertainties continue to loom as the US military announced that it shot down an Iranian drone yesterday.

ALSO READ Gold Rate today LIVE Updates: MCX Gold gains momentum, futures up 4% at Rs 1.59 lakh/10 gm

Also, political tensions in the US extended gains for gold, as a partial US government shutdown has delayed some key US economic data.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to appreciate in the near term owing to increased geopolitical uncertainties and a rise in dip-buying. Markets expect the US Federal Reserve to deliver at least two rate cuts in 2026, despite the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next chair. The former Fed governor is viewed as having a hawkish stance. Also, political tensions in the US are expected to keep gold prices elevated.



Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 158,570 ( 4,830.00 ) 145,356 ( 4,427.50 ) 118,928 ( 3,622.50 ) Bangalore 158,480 ( 4,820.00 ) 145,273 ( 4,418.30 ) 118,860 ( 3,615.00 ) Chennai 158,820 ( 4,600.00 ) 145,585 ( 4,216.70 ) 119,115 ( 3,450.00 ) Delhi 158,080 ( 4,580.00 ) 144,907 ( 4,198.40 ) 118,560 ( 3,435.00 ) Hyderabad 158,610 ( 4,830.00 ) 145,393 ( 4,427.50 ) 118,958 ( 3,622.50 ) Kolkata 158,150 ( 4,810.00 ) 144,971 ( 4,409.10 ) 118,613 ( 3,607.50 ) Mumbai 158,360 ( 4,820.00 ) 145,163 ( 4,418.30 ) 118,770 ( 3,615.00 ) Pune 158,360 ( 4,820.00 ) 145,163 ( 4,418.30 ) 118,770 ( 3,615.00 ) Surat 158,570 ( 4,830.00 ) 145,356 ( 4,427.50 ) 118,928 ( 3,622.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: