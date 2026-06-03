Gold Rate Today in India

On 3 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,710 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹410 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,484 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 3 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,710 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,582, reflecting a difference of ₹16,128 or 11.31%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.31% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,710 159,120 410.00 0.26% 22 Carat 145,484 145,860 375.80 0.26% 18 Carat 119,033 119,340 307.50 0.26% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold steadied around $4,490 on Tuesday as investors monitored developments in the Middle East and awaited upcoming US economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook.

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However, Gold retreated from its peak as the US dollar recovered and Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack warned that persistent inflation could necessitate higher interest rates. Adding support to the dollar, US JOLTS job openings rose to 7.62 million in April, the highest in nearly two years.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Today, gold slipped below $4,480 as uncertainty surrounding US-Iran peace talks lifted oil prices and inflation concerns. Still, President Trump said negotiations continue, while markets await ADP employment data, ISM Services PMI, and remarks from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Market sentiment remained cautious amid uncertainty over ongoing US-Iran negotiations.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 158,920 ( 410.00 ) 145,677 ( 375.80 ) 119,190 ( 307.50 ) Bangalore 158,840 ( 400.00 ) 145,603 ( 366.70 ) 119,130 ( 300.00 ) Chennai 159,170 ( 410.00 ) 145,906 ( 375.90 ) 119,378 ( 307.50 ) Delhi 158,440 ( 400.00 ) 145,237 ( 366.60 ) 118,830 ( 300.00 ) Hyderabad 158,960 ( 410.00 ) 145,713 ( 375.90 ) 119,220 ( 307.50 ) Kolkata 158,500 ( 400.00 ) 145,292 ( 366.60 ) 118,875 ( 300.00 ) Mumbai 158,710 ( 410.00 ) 145,484 ( 375.80 ) 119,033 ( 307.50 ) Pune 158,740 ( 380.00 ) 145,512 ( 348.30 ) 119,055 ( 285.00 ) Surat 158,920 ( 410.00 ) 145,677 ( 375.80 ) 119,190 ( 307.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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