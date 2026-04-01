Gold Rate Today in India On 31 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹149,670 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,620 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹137,198 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 31 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹149,670 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹135,679, reflecting a difference of ₹13,991 or 10.31%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.31% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 149,670 147,050 2,620.00 1.78% 22 Carat 137,198 134,796 2,401.70 1.78% 18 Carat 112,253 110,288 1,965.00 1.78% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up, supported by signs of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict along with a mild slip in the dollar index. The dollar index declined marginally as US President Donald Trump said that America could end its military campaign against Iran within two to three weeks.

A soft dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

However, the yellow metal continues to be on track for its worst-ever monthly performance since October 2008, having fallen by over 11%. Elevated energy prices globally continue to weigh on bullion, as central banks have shifted towards a more hawkish stance citing inflationary concerns.

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Traders currently price in no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for this year, reversing earlier forecasts of two rate reductions.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term as markets continue to monitor developments in the Middle East. Elevated energy prices, a high dollar index, and abandoned expectations of rate cuts continue to weigh on demand for the yellow metal.

However, experts have said that the fundamentals for gold still stand strong, and the overall undertone for the yellow metal remains bullish. For further cues, markets will monitor Trump’s update on the war scheduled for later in the day.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 149,870 ( 2,630.00 ) 137,381 ( 2,410.80 ) 112,403 ( 1,972.50 ) Bangalore 149,790 ( 2,630.00 ) 137,308 ( 2,410.80 ) 112,343 ( 1,972.50 ) Chennai 150,110 ( 2,640.00 ) 137,601 ( 2,420.00 ) 112,583 ( 1,980.00 ) Delhi 149,420 ( 2,630.00 ) 136,968 ( 2,410.80 ) 112,065 ( 1,972.50 ) Hyderabad 149,910 ( 2,630.00 ) 137,418 ( 2,410.80 ) 112,433 ( 1,972.50 ) Kolkata 149,480 ( 2,630.00 ) 137,023 ( 2,410.80 ) 112,110 ( 1,972.50 ) Mumbai 149,670 ( 2,620.00 ) 137,198 ( 2,401.70 ) 112,253 ( 1,965.00 ) Pune 149,670 ( 2,620.00 ) 137,198 ( 2,401.70 ) 112,253 ( 1,965.00 ) Surat 149,870 ( 2,630.00 ) 137,381 ( 2,410.80 ) 112,403 ( 1,972.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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