Gold Rate Today in India

On 30 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹149,840 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,250 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹137,353 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 30 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹149,840 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹13,535 or 9.93%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 9.93% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 149,840 148,590 1,250.00 0.84% 22 Carat 137,353 136,208 1,145.80 0.84% 18 Carat 112,380 111,443 937.50 0.84% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways as markets continue to monitor developments in the West Asia conflict and await for key US economic data. In international markets, the yellow metal extended declines on the back of a firm dollar and elevated US Treasury yields. A strong greenback makes precious metals more expensive for buyers in other currencies, thereby denting demand.

“The surge in yields is creating an extraordinary disruption across the precious metals market,” The Kobeissi Letter said in a social media post on X.

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Crude oil prices eased from their previous session highs, but continue to trade at elevated levels, further stoking inflationary pressures. Central banks tend to keep interest rates higher to control inflation, making non-interest-bearing bullion less attractive for investors.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold may remain range-bound in the near term as markets continue to monitor the US-Iran negotiations and await US Personal Consumption Expenditure data due tomorrow. High Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to cap gains for the yellow metal.

“Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 150,000–Rs 150,700, followed by Rs 152,000–Rs 152,600. Immediate support is at Rs 148,000–Rs 147,300, followed by Rs 146,000–Rs 145,300. The RSI at 44 is recovering, while the MACD histogram is narrowing in negative territory, suggesting some moderation in downside momentum,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, in his market update for MCX Gold.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 150,040 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,537 ( 1,145.90 ) 112,530 ( 937.50 ) Bangalore 149,960 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,463 ( 1,145.80 ) 112,470 ( 937.50 ) Chennai 150,280 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,757 ( 1,145.90 ) 112,710 ( 937.50 ) Delhi 149,310 ( 970.00 ) 136,868 ( 889.20 ) 111,983 ( 727.50 ) Hyderabad 150,080 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,573 ( 1,145.80 ) 112,560 ( 937.50 ) Kolkata 149,650 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,179 ( 1,145.90 ) 112,238 ( 937.50 ) Mumbai 149,840 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,353 ( 1,145.80 ) 112,380 ( 937.50 ) Pune 149,840 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,353 ( 1,145.80 ) 112,380 ( 937.50 ) Surat 150,040 ( 1,250.00 ) 137,537 ( 1,145.90 ) 112,530 ( 937.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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