Gold Rate Today in India On 30 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹146,730 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹320 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹134,503 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 30 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹146,730 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹135,679, reflecting a difference of ₹11,051 or 8.15%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 8.15% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 146,730 147,050 320.00 0.22% 22 Carat 134,503 134,796 293.30 0.22% 18 Carat 110,048 110,288 240.00 0.22% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways, with soaring energy prices stoking inflationary concerns as escalations in the prolonged West Asia conflict continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Over the weekend, the Yemen-backed Houthi rebel group carried out strikes on Israel, which led to a spike in oil prices.

Meanwhile, reports emerged that the US military is also preparing to deploy ground troops in Iran, which weighed on the yellow metal, as the oil shock has cut down expectations of a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve.

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Globally, central banks are pricing in rate hikes over these inflationary concerns. Additionally, a slowdown in central bank purchases of bullion has also weighed on prices. The dollar index continues to trade near its monthly record high levels, which further caps gains for gold

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to trade with a negative bias in the near term due to soaring fuel prices coupled with a strong dollar index. A firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Additionally, there are no expectations of a rate cut by the Fed, and expectations of rate hikes globally add to the downside for gold. A slowdown in central bank accumulation has also weighed on sentiment.

“MCX Gold April futures may drop to Rs 143,500/10g in tandem with the global trends,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 145,760 ( 1,480.00 ) 133,613 ( 1,356.70 ) 109,320 ( 1,110.00 ) Bangalore 146,850 ( 310.00 ) 134,613 ( 284.20 ) 110,138 ( 232.50 ) Chennai 147,160 ( 310.00 ) 134,897 ( 284.10 ) 110,370 ( 232.50 ) Delhi 146,480 ( 310.00 ) 134,273 ( 284.20 ) 109,860 ( 232.50 ) Hyderabad 146,960 ( 320.00 ) 134,713 ( 293.40 ) 110,220 ( 240.00 ) Kolkata 146,540 ( 310.00 ) 134,328 ( 284.20 ) 109,905 ( 232.50 ) Mumbai 146,730 ( 320.00 ) 134,503 ( 293.30 ) 110,048 ( 240.00 ) Pune 146,730 ( 320.00 ) 134,503 ( 293.30 ) 110,048 ( 240.00 ) Surat 146,930 ( 310.00 ) 134,686 ( 284.20 ) 110,198 ( 232.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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