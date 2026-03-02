Gold Rate Today in India On 2 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹169,170 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹6,980 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹155,073 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 2 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹169,170 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹158,531, reflecting a difference of ₹10,639 or 6.71%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.71% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 169,170 162,190 6,980.00 4.30% 22 Carat 155,073 148,674 6,398.30 4.30% 18 Carat 126,878 121,643 5,235.00 4.30% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are extending gains sharply amid escalating geopolitical tensions surrounding the US and Israeli strikes on Iran. Safe-haven inflows into gold have intensified as conflict across West Asia drives the surge in prices.

Gold prices tend to rise during periods of geopolitical uncertainty, as the metal is a non-interest-bearing safe-haven asset.

The yellow metal posted its seventh straight monthly gain in February, marking its longest winning streak since 1973. Regional instability continues to support prices, with Iran responding with retaliatory strikes on US troops in the Middle East following the reported death of the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Additionally, strong purchases by central banks and risk-off sentiment in equities continue to lend support to gold prices.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain elevated in the near term amid heightened geopolitical uncertainty. Ongoing tensions related to the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, along with Iran’s counter-strikes, are adding to the upside momentum in gold. For further cues, markets will closely monitor developments in the US-Israel conflict and any potential diplomatic progress over the weekend.

“MCX Gold April futures may appreciate toward Rs 164,000 per 10g, while Rs 160,000 per 10g is likely to act as a floor,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.



Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 169,390 ( 6,980.00 ) 155,274 ( 6,398.40 ) 127,043 ( 5,235.00 ) Bangalore 169,300 ( 6,980.00 ) 155,192 ( 6,398.40 ) 126,975 ( 5,235.00 ) Chennai 169,660 ( 7,000.00 ) 155,522 ( 6,416.70 ) 127,245 ( 5,250.00 ) Delhi 168,880 ( 6,970.00 ) 154,807 ( 6,389.20 ) 126,660 ( 5,227.50 ) Hyderabad 169,440 ( 6,990.00 ) 155,320 ( 6,407.50 ) 127,080 ( 5,242.50 ) Kolkata 168,950 ( 6,970.00 ) 154,871 ( 6,389.10 ) 126,713 ( 5,227.50 ) Mumbai 169,170 ( 6,980.00 ) 155,073 ( 6,398.30 ) 126,878 ( 5,235.00 ) Pune 169,170 ( 6,980.00 ) 155,073 ( 6,398.30 ) 126,878 ( 5,235.00 ) Surat 169,390 ( 6,980.00 ) 155,274 ( 6,398.40 ) 127,043 ( 5,235.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

