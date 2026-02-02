Gold Rate Today in India On 2 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹148,710 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹740 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹136,318 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 2 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹148,710 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹134,374, reflecting a difference of ₹14,336 or 10.67%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 10.67% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 148,710 147,970 740.00 0.50% 22 Carat 136,318 135,639 678.30 0.50% 18 Carat 111,533 110,978 555.00 0.50% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

The prices shared above are Future prices.

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices were down sharply on the back of a rebound in the dollar index and an increase in margins by the CME Group. MCX Gold Futures are down nearly 6% as of 12:08 pm (IST). A strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand. The margin hike by the CME Group on precious metal futures contracts weighed on gold prices, as margin hikes tend to increase capital requirements for holding contracts, often leading traders to reduce their positions.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 1st February 2026: Gold is down by 1.82%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Gold prices were also pressured by heavy profit booking in the market. Additionally, the nomination of Kevin Warsh as the next chair of the US Federal Reserve weighed on prices, as the former governor is known for his relatively hawkish stance, which may negatively impact the yellow metal.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term, citing the recent drop as a technical correction. They added that gold prices had earlier rallied due to heavy buying by central banks and large ETF inflows, which have now reduced significantly. Experts said that while the price correction continues to play out, the undertone for gold remains bullish, as the pullback is likely to attract fresh buyers.



Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 148,900 ( 730.00 ) 136,492 ( 669.20 ) 111,675 ( 547.50 ) Bangalore 148,820 ( 730.00 ) 136,418 ( 669.10 ) 111,615 ( 547.50 ) Chennai 149,140 ( 740.00 ) 136,712 ( 678.40 ) 111,855 ( 555.00 ) Delhi 148,450 ( 730.00 ) 136,079 ( 669.20 ) 111,338 ( 547.50 ) Hyderabad 148,940 ( 730.00 ) 136,528 ( 669.10 ) 111,705 ( 547.50 ) Kolkata 148,510 ( 730.00 ) 136,134 ( 669.20 ) 111,383 ( 547.50 ) Mumbai 148,710 ( 740.00 ) 136,318 ( 678.30 ) 111,533 ( 555.00 ) Pune 146,070 ( 1,900.00 ) 133,898 ( 1,741.70 ) 109,553 ( 1,425.00 ) Surat 148,900 ( 730.00 ) 136,492 ( 669.20 ) 111,675 ( 547.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: