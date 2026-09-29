Gold Rate Today in India

On 29 September 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹147,480 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹470 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹135,190 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 29 September 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹147,480 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹136,305, reflecting a difference of ₹11,175 or 8.20%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 8.20% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 147,480 147,010 470.00 0.32% 22 Carat 135,190 134,759 430.80 0.32% 18 Carat 110,610 110,258 352.50 0.32% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices have rebounded from their previous session lows as markets assess the developments in the West Asia conflict. However, experts say that the yellow metal remains vulnerable to downside driven by high crude oil prices, which continue to mount inflationary concerns.

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The dollar index firmed up to a two-month high, limiting the upside for the precious metal. A strong greenback makes non-interest-bearing assets more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Increased bets on a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its October and December meetings continue to limit the rise in gold prices. “ The modest recovery does not yet signal a clear change in trend. Gold remains vulnerable to further pressure if upcoming inflation and labour-market data point to persistent price pressures and increase the scope for monetary tightening,” said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP Commodity Research, Kotak Securities.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to trade range-bound in the near term as markets continue to monitor the US-Iran negotiations and await key US economic data. High oil prices, elevated domestic and international bond yields, and a strong dollar are expected to limit the uptick for yellow metal.

“For now, the market remains highly sensitive to the interaction between US data, Fed expectations, yields and geopolitical developments, making the next few sessions particularly important for determining whether gold can stabilise after the recent correction,” added Chainwala.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 147,670 ( 470.00 ) 135,364 ( 430.90 ) 110,753 ( 352.50 ) Bangalore 147,590 ( 470.00 ) 135,291 ( 430.80 ) 110,693 ( 352.50 ) Chennai 147,910 ( 470.00 ) 135,584 ( 430.90 ) 110,933 ( 352.50 ) Delhi 147,220 ( 470.00 ) 134,952 ( 430.90 ) 110,415 ( 352.50 ) Hyderabad 147,710 ( 470.00 ) 135,401 ( 430.80 ) 110,783 ( 352.50 ) Kolkata 147,280 ( 470.00 ) 135,007 ( 430.90 ) 110,460 ( 352.50 ) Mumbai 147,480 ( 470.00 ) 135,190 ( 430.80 ) 110,610 ( 352.50 ) Pune 147,480 ( 100.00 ) 135,190 ( 91.70 ) 110,610 ( 75.00 ) Surat 147,670 ( 470.00 ) 135,364 ( 430.90 ) 110,753 ( 352.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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