Gold Rate Today in India

On 29 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹157,110 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹310 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹144,018 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 29 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹157,110 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,303, reflecting a difference of ₹13,807 or 9.63%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 9.63% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 157,110 157,420 310.00 0.20% 22 Carat 144,018 144,302 284.20 0.20% 18 Carat 117,833 118,065 232.50 0.20% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady as hopes of a ceasefire between US and Iran continue to hold the declines for yellow metal. According to sources cited by Reuters, Washington and Tehran are likely to reach an agreement which may also reopen shipping via the crucial trade route- Strait of Hormuz.

However, no official statements have emerged from both sides and the report added US President Donald Trump is yet to approve this and Iranian media said it had not been finalised.

The optimism of reopening of waterway passage helped gold rebound from its previous sessions declines. High US inflation data has also reduced the expectation of rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

ALSO READ Gold in India is 18% more expensive than global prices: 2 big reasons behind the gap

The US central bank is expected to keep the rates unchanged at its upcoming meeting. Reduced interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding safe-haven assets like gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold to remain largely range-bound in the near term as markets monitor the developments in the West Asia conflict. Reopening of the Hormuz passage would weigh positively on gold and is likely to help with big price movement as inflationary pressures would cool off.

“MCX Gold June may drop to Rs. 156,000/10g and Rs 157700/10g is resistance for intraday,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusin Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 27th May 2026: Silver is down by 1.39%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 157,320 ( 310.00 ) 144,210 ( 284.20 ) 117,990 ( 232.50 ) Bangalore 157,230 ( 310.00 ) 144,128 ( 284.20 ) 117,923 ( 232.50 ) Chennai 157,630 ( 250.00 ) 144,494 ( 229.10 ) 118,223 ( 187.50 ) Delhi 157,060 ( 90.00 ) 143,972 ( 82.50 ) 117,795 ( 67.50 ) Hyderabad 157,420 ( 250.00 ) 144,302 ( 229.10 ) 118,065 ( 187.50 ) Kolkata 156,900 ( 310.00 ) 143,825 ( 284.20 ) 117,675 ( 232.50 ) Mumbai 157,110 ( 310.00 ) 144,018 ( 284.20 ) 117,833 ( 232.50 ) Pune 157,110 ( 310.00 ) 144,018 ( 284.20 ) 117,833 ( 232.50 ) Surat 157,380 ( 250.00 ) 144,265 ( 229.20 ) 118,035 ( 187.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: