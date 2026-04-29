Gold Rate Today in India

On 29 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹150,467 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹480 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹137,928 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 29 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹150,467 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹141,839, reflecting a difference of ₹8,627 or 6.08%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.08% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 150,467 149,987 480.00 0.32% 22 Carat 137,928 137,488 440.00 0.32% 18 Carat 112,850 112,490 360.00 0.32% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices extended declines reaching near their one-month lows as a surge in oil prices stoked inflationary concerns, weighing on investor sentiment. Surge in oil adds to inflationary pressure, as investors shift towards interest-yielding assets like currencies and bonds, reducing the demand for non-interest yielding assets.

Reports of the US Navy extending its blockade of Iranian ports also added to the gains for oil, capping the upside for gold. The US-Iran standoff continues to keep the crucial trade route-Strait of Hormuz largely closed.

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The US Federal Reserve is set to declare its policy decisions later in the day. Market participants price in no rate cuts by the Fed. Alongside central banks of EU, UK, and Canada will also announce their policy stance, adding to the market uncertainty.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to edge lower in the near-term over the surge in oil prices. Experts have noted that the stretched West Asia conflict is likely to exert downward pressure on gold in the near term over reinforced expectations of tighter monetary stance by central banks worldwide.

Markets will watch out for Fed’s policy decisions scheduled for later in the day. Despite the recent declines, analysts note the longer run outlook for gold remains bullish as the fundamental price drivers remain intact.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 150,665 ( 480.60 ) 138,110 ( 440.50 ) 112,999 ( 360.40 ) Bangalore 150,586 ( 480.30 ) 138,037 ( 440.30 ) 112,939 ( 360.30 ) Chennai 150,903 ( 481.30 ) 138,327 ( 441.20 ) 113,177 ( 361.00 ) Delhi 150,209 ( 479.10 ) 137,692 ( 439.20 ) 112,657 ( 359.40 ) Hyderabad 150,705 ( 480.70 ) 138,146 ( 440.70 ) 113,028 ( 360.50 ) Kolkata 150,269 ( 479.30 ) 137,746 ( 439.40 ) 112,702 ( 359.50 ) Mumbai 150,467 ( 480.00 ) 137,928 ( 440.00 ) 112,850 ( 360.00 ) Pune 150,467 ( 480.00 ) 137,928 ( 440.00 ) 112,850 ( 360.00 ) Surat 150,665 ( 480.60 ) 138,110 ( 440.50 ) 112,999 ( 360.40 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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