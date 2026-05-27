Gold Rate Today in India

On 27 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹157,500 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹420 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹144,375 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 27 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹157,500 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,303, reflecting a difference of ₹14,197 or 9.91%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 9.91% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 157,500 157,920 420.00 0.27% 22 Carat 144,375 144,760 385.00 0.27% 18 Carat 118,125 118,440 315.00 0.27% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady as markets monitor for developments in the three month stretched West Asia conflict. The US military carried out a series of strikes in southern Iran which it labelled as ‘self defence’ practice.

Tehran has said that these were in violation of the ceasefire agreement and that Washington had targeted multiple drones in the country’s airspace. These geopolitical uncertainties weigh negatively on gold as investor sentiment remains cautious over the reopening of the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz.

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Oil and energy supply disruptions worldwide have increased inflationary concerns and raised the expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally. Traders price in a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve for later in December.



Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to trend downwards over the longer run as oil and energy supply disruptions have mounted inflationary concerns worldwide and increased the expectations of rate hikes.

Higher interest rates weigh negatively on non-interest bearing precious metals as investors divert towards interest bearing assets. Gold prices have fallen by nearly 15% since the start of prolonged tensions in the Middle East.

“MCX Gold June may travel in a range from Rs.156,600/10g to Rs. 158,100/10g,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 26th May 2026: Silver is down by 2.00%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 157,710 ( 420.00 ) 144,568 ( 385.00 ) 118,283 ( 315.00 ) Bangalore 157,630 ( 410.00 ) 144,494 ( 375.80 ) 118,223 ( 307.50 ) Chennai 157,960 ( 420.00 ) 144,797 ( 385.00 ) 118,470 ( 315.00 ) Delhi 157,230 ( 420.00 ) 144,128 ( 385.00 ) 117,923 ( 315.00 ) Hyderabad 157,750 ( 420.00 ) 144,604 ( 385.00 ) 118,313 ( 315.00 ) Kolkata 157,290 ( 420.00 ) 144,183 ( 385.00 ) 117,968 ( 315.00 ) Mumbai 157,500 ( 420.00 ) 144,375 ( 385.00 ) 118,125 ( 315.00 ) Pune 157,500 ( 420.00 ) 144,375 ( 385.00 ) 118,125 ( 315.00 ) Surat 157,710 ( 420.00 ) 144,568 ( 385.00 ) 118,283 ( 315.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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