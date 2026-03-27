Gold Rate Today in India On 27 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹142,500 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,190 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹130,625 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain lower than in Dubai. On 27 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹142,500 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹272,689, reflecting a difference of ₹-130,189 or -47.74%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about -47.74% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 142,500 140,310 2,190.00 1.56% 22 Carat 130,625 128,618 2,007.50 1.56% 18 Carat 106,875 105,233 1,642.50 1.56% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways over a rise in the dollar index and stoking inflationary concerns. The dollar index rose to its monthly record high levels, which weighed on bullion demand, as it makes the latter more expensive for other currency holders.

Brent crude prices have been surging over the past trading sessions, owing to which central banks globally are shifting to a more hawkish stance. Concerns of interest rate hikes have capped the gains for precious metals, as higher interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-yielding assets.

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Contradictory signals from US President Donald Trump over the West Asia conflict also continue to weigh on investor sentiment, as the MAGA leader warned of increasing pressure on Iran if it did not abide by its deal, while Iran rejected the US proposal, citing it as unfair.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term owing to uncertainty over the West Asia conflict and how long it will stretch. Markets continue to monitor Middle East tensions and crude prices, which will dictate the future trajectory of rate hikes by central banks globally.

Currently, markets price in no interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for this year. “MCX Gold April futures are likely to appreciate to Rs 140,000/10g as prices are up in the global markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 142,690 ( 2,190.00 ) 130,799 ( 2,007.50 ) 107,018 ( 1,642.50 ) Bangalore 142,610 ( 2,190.00 ) 130,726 ( 2,007.50 ) 106,958 ( 1,642.50 ) Chennai 142,910 ( 2,190.00 ) 131,001 ( 2,007.50 ) 107,183 ( 1,642.50 ) Delhi 142,250 ( 2,180.00 ) 130,396 ( 1,998.30 ) 106,688 ( 1,635.00 ) Hyderabad 142,730 ( 2,200.00 ) 130,836 ( 2,016.60 ) 107,048 ( 1,650.00 ) Kolkata 142,310 ( 2,190.00 ) 130,451 ( 2,007.50 ) 106,733 ( 1,642.50 ) Mumbai 142,500 ( 2,190.00 ) 130,625 ( 2,007.50 ) 106,875 ( 1,642.50 ) Pune 142,500 ( 2,190.00 ) 130,625 ( 2,007.50 ) 106,875 ( 1,642.50 ) Surat 142,690 ( 2,190.00 ) 130,799 ( 2,007.50 ) 107,018 ( 1,642.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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