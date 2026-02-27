Gold Rate Today in India On 27 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,440 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,090 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹147,070 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 27 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,440 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹153,433, reflecting a difference of ₹7,007 or 4.57%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.57% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,440 159,350 1,090.00 0.68% 22 Carat 147,070 146,071 999.20 0.68% 18 Carat 120,330 119,513 817.50 0.68% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady amid progress in US-Iran talks, which is weighing on safe-haven demand for the asset. Also, a steady dollar index is keeping prices intact. A firm dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Experts have cited that expectations of a third rate cut have faded from the market, which has also added to the price cap, as assets like gold tend to perform well in lower interest rate environments.

However, concerns over an increase in reciprocal tariffs to 15% from the current 10% are keeping markets on edge.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near future due to soft safe-haven demand and strong key US economic data. While markets remain sceptical about the trajectory of US-Iran talks, the possibility of conflict in the Middle East continues to weigh on sentiment. Markets will watch for decisions pertaining to tariffs and whether they will be raised, for a clearer picture of where the price of the yellow metal is headed.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,660 ( 1,100.00 ) 147,272 ( 1,008.40 ) 120,495 ( 825.00 ) Bangalore 160,570 ( 1,100.00 ) 147,189 ( 1,008.40 ) 120,428 ( 825.00 ) Chennai 160,910 ( 1,100.00 ) 147,501 ( 1,008.30 ) 120,683 ( 825.00 ) Delhi 160,170 ( 910.00 ) 146,823 ( 834.20 ) 120,128 ( 682.50 ) Hyderabad 160,700 ( 1,100.00 ) 147,308 ( 1,008.30 ) 120,525 ( 825.00 ) Kolkata 160,230 ( 1,090.00 ) 146,878 ( 999.20 ) 120,173 ( 817.50 ) Mumbai 160,440 ( 1,090.00 ) 147,070 ( 999.20 ) 120,330 ( 817.50 ) Pune 160,440 ( 1,090.00 ) 147,070 ( 999.20 ) 120,330 ( 817.50 ) Surat 160,660 ( 1,100.00 ) 147,272 ( 1,008.40 ) 120,495 ( 825.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

