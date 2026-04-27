Gold Rate Today in India

On 27 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,520 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹270 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹139,810 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 27 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,520 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹145,817, reflecting a difference of ₹6,703 or 4.60%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.60% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,520 152,790 270.00 0.18% 22 Carat 139,810 140,058 247.50 0.18% 18 Carat 114,390 114,593 202.50 0.18% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways as uncertainties pertaining to the US-Iran war continues to keep the oil prices elevated. The crucial trade route-Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, causing a spike in oil prices further stoking inflationary concerns. This is weighing on investor sentiment for bullion, as gold is a non-interest rate yielding asset.

Risk of supply disruptions have reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy by central banks globally. Markets expect US Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious stance, under the chairmanship of Kevin Warsh

ALSO READ CME slashes precious metal margins: New rates for gold, silver, and platinum effective April 24

The US dollar down today, also rose to high levels in previous sessions which slowed the momentum gain for gold as a soft dollar makes precious assets more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term stating that the trajectory of prices will be dictated largely by the developments in the West Asia conflict. The US-Iran standoff has now stretched for nearly two months, while a ceasefire holds, the Hormuz remains largely closed and oil prices remain elevated.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ CME slashes precious metal margins: New rates for gold, silver, and platinum effective April 24

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 152,730 ( 270.00 ) 140,003 ( 247.50 ) 114,548 ( 202.50 ) Bangalore 152,640 ( 270.00 ) 139,920 ( 247.50 ) 114,480 ( 202.50 ) Chennai 152,970 ( 270.00 ) 140,223 ( 247.50 ) 114,728 ( 202.50 ) Delhi 152,260 ( 270.00 ) 139,572 ( 247.50 ) 114,195 ( 202.50 ) Hyderabad 152,770 ( 270.00 ) 140,039 ( 247.50 ) 114,578 ( 202.50 ) Kolkata 152,320 ( 270.00 ) 139,627 ( 247.50 ) 114,240 ( 202.50 ) Mumbai 152,520 ( 270.00 ) 139,810 ( 247.50 ) 114,390 ( 202.50 ) Pune 152,520 ( 270.00 ) 139,810 ( 247.50 ) 114,390 ( 202.50 ) Surat 152,730 ( 270.00 ) 140,003 ( 247.50 ) 114,548 ( 202.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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