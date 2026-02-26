Gold Rate Today in India On 26 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,350 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,920 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,071 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 26 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,350 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹153,433, reflecting a difference of ₹5,917 or 3.86%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 3.86% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,350 161,270 1,920.00 1.19% 22 Carat 146,071 147,831 1,760.00 1.19% 18 Carat 119,513 120,953 1,440.00 1.19% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways in intra-day, however in international markets they are extending gains on the back of a soft dollar and increased safe-haven demand. A weak dollar makes precious assets like gold less expensive for overseas investors, thereby increasing demand.

Geopolitical uncertainties over US troop movement across the Middle East have fuelled safe-haven demand for the asset. Markets will continue to monitor the latest round of talks between the US and Iran scheduled for later in the day.

Tariff tensions continue to accelerate the momentum for gold, as US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said that Trump plans to raise duties to 15% “where appropriate,” following a 10% levy that came into effect Tuesday after the Supreme Court struck down earlier reciprocal tariffs.

Markets continue to price in three 25-basis-point rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve this year.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices may continue to extend gains amid looming geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Investors will monitor the latest round of talks between the US and Iran scheduled for later in the day. Also, markets will monitor whether the increased tariff rates come into effect for further cues.

“MCX Gold April futures are likely to hit Rs 162,500/10g as the trend in the world markets is also positive,” Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities, said. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,560 ( 1,920.00 ) 146,263 ( 1,760.00 ) 119,670 ( 1,440.00 ) Bangalore 159,470 ( 1,930.00 ) 146,181 ( 1,769.20 ) 119,603 ( 1,447.50 ) Chennai 159,810 ( 1,930.00 ) 146,493 ( 1,769.20 ) 119,858 ( 1,447.50 ) Delhi 159,260 ( 1,730.00 ) 145,988 ( 1,585.90 ) 119,445 ( 1,297.50 ) Hyderabad 159,600 ( 1,920.00 ) 146,300 ( 1,760.00 ) 119,700 ( 1,440.00 ) Kolkata 159,140 ( 1,920.00 ) 145,878 ( 1,760.00 ) 119,355 ( 1,440.00 ) Mumbai 159,350 ( 1,920.00 ) 146,071 ( 1,760.00 ) 119,513 ( 1,440.00 ) Pune 159,350 ( 1,920.00 ) 146,071 ( 1,760.00 ) 119,513 ( 1,440.00 ) Surat 159,560 ( 1,920.00 ) 146,263 ( 1,760.00 ) 119,670 ( 1,440.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

