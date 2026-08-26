Gold Rate Today in India

On 26 August 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹163,220 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹90 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹149,618 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 26 August 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹163,220 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,405, reflecting a difference of ₹25,815 or 18.79%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 18.79% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 163,220 163,130 90.00 0.06% 22 Carat 149,618 149,536 82.50 0.06% 18 Carat 122,415 122,348 67.50 0.06% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways as the yellow metal fell from its three-month high level after traders booked profits. A slightly firmer dollar also added to the recent decline, as a strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 25th August 2026: Gold is down by 0.21%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

Investors currently await US Personal Consumption Expenditure data, which will help provide cues on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate stance. Additionally, Fed chair Kevin Warsh’s speech at Jackson Hole is also expected to help provide some guidance on the central bank’s future trajectory.

Despite today’s softness, gold prices remain elevated on a month-to-month basis, supported by concerns over the US Treasury’s bond buyback plan, which aided the fall in the dollar, and robust investment and import demand from China. So far this month, the yellow metal has advanced by more than 14%.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices will trade with a positive bias in the near-term, aided by the recent weakness in the dollar index as markets await key US economic data. Scaled back expectations of a rate hike and the fall in oil prices also continue to support the momentum for the yellow metal.

“MCX gold October is expected to continue with the positive undertone, having said that a technical correction is not ruled out. Rs. 162,600/10g is support and Rsm 163,600/10g is resistance going ahead,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 25th August 2026: Silver is down by 0.08%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 163,440 ( 90.00 ) 149,820 ( 82.50 ) 122,580 ( 67.50 ) Bangalore 163,350 ( 90.00 ) 149,738 ( 82.50 ) 122,513 ( 67.50 ) Chennai 163,700 ( 90.00 ) 150,058 ( 82.50 ) 122,775 ( 67.50 ) Delhi 162,940 ( 90.00 ) 149,362 ( 82.50 ) 122,205 ( 67.50 ) Hyderabad 163,480 ( 90.00 ) 149,857 ( 82.50 ) 122,610 ( 67.50 ) Kolkata 163,000 ( 80.00 ) 149,417 ( 73.40 ) 122,250 ( 60.00 ) Mumbai 163,220 ( 90.00 ) 149,618 ( 82.50 ) 122,415 ( 67.50 ) Pune 163,220 ( 90.00 ) 149,618 ( 82.50 ) 122,415 ( 67.50 ) Surat 163,440 ( 90.00 ) 149,820 ( 82.50 ) 122,580 ( 67.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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