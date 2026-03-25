Gold Rate Today in India On 25 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹144,310 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹5,120 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹132,284 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 25 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹144,310 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,682, reflecting a difference of ₹6,629 or 4.81%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.81% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 144,310 139,190 5,120.00 3.68% 22 Carat 132,284 127,591 4,693.40 3.68% 18 Carat 108,233 104,393 3,840.00 3.68% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices snapped their losing streak and were trending up on the back of a soft dollar, along with hopes of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict. The metal advanced on improving sentiment over tensions in the Middle East, which led to a drop in elevated oil prices, thereby easing concerns over inflation.

US President Donald Trump has said that the US was making efforts to negotiate a plan with Tehran to put an end to the war.

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However, experts have said that gold is likely to stay sensitive to the Federal Reserve’s policy path expectations. Markets currently price in no rate cuts by the Fed this year. High interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-yielding assets like gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near future amid optimism over the US-Israel conflict with Iran. The yellow metal has jumped by 7% from its previous intraday lows, which has revived the appeal of the asset as a safe haven.

A downside in the dollar index has also increased hopes for an upside in the yellow metal, while experts say that gold will stay sensitive to the Fed’s policy path. “MCX Gold April futures are expected to experience a positive undertone and may test Rs 141,000/10g,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 144,500 ( 5,130.00 ) 132,458 ( 4,702.50 ) 108,375 ( 3,847.50 ) Bangalore 144,420 ( 5,120.00 ) 132,385 ( 4,693.30 ) 108,315 ( 3,840.00 ) Chennai 144,730 ( 5,140.00 ) 132,669 ( 4,711.70 ) 108,548 ( 3,855.00 ) Delhi 144,060 ( 5,110.00 ) 132,055 ( 4,684.20 ) 108,045 ( 3,832.50 ) Hyderabad 144,530 ( 5,120.00 ) 132,486 ( 4,693.30 ) 108,398 ( 3,840.00 ) Kolkata 144,110 ( 5,100.00 ) 132,101 ( 4,675.00 ) 108,083 ( 3,825.00 ) Mumbai 144,310 ( 5,120.00 ) 132,284 ( 4,693.40 ) 108,233 ( 3,840.00 ) Pune 144,820 ( 5,630.00 ) 132,752 ( 5,160.90 ) 108,615 ( 4,222.50 ) Surat 144,500 ( 5,130.00 ) 132,458 ( 4,702.50 ) 108,375 ( 3,847.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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