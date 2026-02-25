Gold Rate Today in India On 25 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,850 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹780 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹147,446 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 25 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,850 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹153,433, reflecting a difference of ₹7,417 or 4.83%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.83% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,850 160,070 780.00 0.49% 22 Carat 147,446 146,731 715.00 0.49% 18 Carat 120,638 120,053 585.00 0.49% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices rose, boosted by safe-haven demand following tariff tensions. The confusion over tariff policies continues to lend support to gold as the US began collecting temporary tariffs of 10% on imports, while the White House seeks to increase the same to 15%, according to a mix of media reports.

US President Donald Trump has also warned of additional duties on countries seeking to renegotiate trade agreements with the country. On the geopolitical front, talks between the US and Iran are set to resume on Thursday, which will help dictate the future trajectory of gold prices..

Markets currently price in three rate cuts for this year, although Fed official Susan Collins has said that rates may remain steady over inflation risks.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices may elevate in the near term on the back of economic and political instability in the US surrounding tariff tensions. Experts have said that the yellow metal has further scope for upside over the resumption of trading in China.

Also, talks between the US and Iran, which are set to resume tomorrow, are expected to further lift the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 161,060 ( 780.00 ) 147,638 ( 715.00 ) 120,795 ( 585.00 ) Bangalore 160,970 ( 770.00 ) 147,556 ( 705.80 ) 120,728 ( 577.50 ) Chennai 161,310 ( 770.00 ) 147,868 ( 705.80 ) 120,983 ( 577.50 ) Delhi 160,570 ( 770.00 ) 147,189 ( 705.90 ) 120,428 ( 577.50 ) Hyderabad 161,100 ( 780.00 ) 147,675 ( 715.00 ) 120,825 ( 585.00 ) Kolkata 160,630 ( 770.00 ) 147,244 ( 705.90 ) 120,473 ( 577.50 ) Mumbai 160,850 ( 780.00 ) 147,446 ( 715.00 ) 120,638 ( 585.00 ) Pune 160,850 ( 780.00 ) 147,446 ( 715.00 ) 120,638 ( 585.00 ) Surat 161,060 ( 780.00 ) 147,638 ( 715.00 ) 120,795 ( 585.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

