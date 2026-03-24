Gold Rate Today in India On 24 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹136,920 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹2,835 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹125,510 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 24 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹136,920 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹130,985, reflecting a difference of ₹5,935 or 4.53%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.53% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 136,920 139,755 2,834.70 2.03% 22 Carat 125,510 128,109 2,598.50 2.03% 18 Carat 102,690 104,816 2,126.00 2.03% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices continue to trend downward due to the lack of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict alongside a firm dollar index. A strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Iran dismissed US President Donald Trump’s claims of negotiations as Israel continues to carry out strikes on Iran, which further weighed on sentiment. In the last trading session, the yellow metal reached one of its lowest levels in over four months.

ALSO READ Is Gold & Silver a ‘Buy’ now or in ‘Bear Zone’? Experts weigh in

As rising fuel prices continue to stoke inflationary concerns, global central banks maintain a hawkish stance, which has also dampened the appeal of the asset.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Experts expect gold prices to maintain a bearish trend in the near term due to rising inflationary concerns and the tightening policy stance of central banks globally. High interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-yielding assets.

Markets continue to monitor tensions in the Middle East, which will further dictate the trajectory of gold prices. “MCX Gold April futures may drop to Rs 137,500/10g as prices are trading with a negative undertone in world markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Is Gold & Silver a ‘Buy’ now or in ‘Bear Zone’? Experts weigh in

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 137,100 ( 2,844.70 ) 125,675 ( 2,607.70 ) 102,825 ( 2,133.50 ) Bangalore 137,030 ( 2,834.70 ) 125,611 ( 2,598.50 ) 102,773 ( 2,126.00 ) Chennai 137,320 ( 2,854.70 ) 125,877 ( 2,616.80 ) 102,990 ( 2,141.00 ) Delhi 136,690 ( 2,814.70 ) 125,299 ( 2,580.10 ) 102,518 ( 2,111.00 ) Hyderabad 137,140 ( 2,844.70 ) 125,712 ( 2,607.60 ) 102,855 ( 2,133.50 ) Kolkata 136,740 ( 2,814.70 ) 125,345 ( 2,580.20 ) 102,555 ( 2,111.00 ) Mumbai 136,920 ( 2,834.70 ) 125,510 ( 2,598.50 ) 102,690 ( 2,126.00 ) Pune 137,590 ( 2,164.70 ) 126,124 ( 1,984.30 ) 103,193 ( 1,623.50 ) Surat 137,100 ( 2,844.70 ) 125,675 ( 2,607.70 ) 102,825 ( 2,133.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: