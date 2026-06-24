Gold Rate Today in India

On 24 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹144,970 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,540 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹132,889 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 24 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹144,970 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹132,361, reflecting a difference of ₹12,610 or 9.53%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 9.53% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 144,970 146,510 1,540.00 1.05% 22 Carat 132,889 134,301 1,411.60 1.05% 18 Carat 108,728 109,883 1,155.00 1.05% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold fell below $4,100 an ounce, approaching seven-month lows. Expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policies outweighed support from the interim US and Iran peace agreement, which eased global inflation worries.

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While Fed officials kept interest rates steady, they indicated support for future hikes, and new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh reaffirmed his price stability commitment. Additionally, progress in Washington and Tehran negotiations boosted Strait of Hormuz traffic, easing global energy supply pressures.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Gold prices are likely to remain under pressure as traders cautiously await May core PCE, GDP data, and speeches by Fed officials for fresh direction on the rate outlook. A hotter-than-expected PCE print would reinforce higher-for-longer pricing and likely deepen pressure on gold, said Kaynat Chainwala, AVP of Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 145,160 ( 1,550.00 ) 133,063 ( 1,420.90 ) 108,870 ( 1,162.50 ) Bangalore 145,080 ( 1,550.00 ) 132,990 ( 1,420.80 ) 108,810 ( 1,162.50 ) Chennai 145,390 ( 1,550.00 ) 133,274 ( 1,420.80 ) 109,043 ( 1,162.50 ) Delhi 144,720 ( 1,540.00 ) 132,660 ( 1,411.70 ) 108,540 ( 1,155.00 ) Hyderabad 145,200 ( 1,550.00 ) 133,100 ( 1,420.80 ) 108,900 ( 1,162.50 ) Kolkata 144,780 ( 1,540.00 ) 132,715 ( 1,411.70 ) 108,585 ( 1,155.00 ) Mumbai 144,970 ( 1,540.00 ) 132,889 ( 1,411.60 ) 108,728 ( 1,155.00 ) Pune 144,970 ( 1,540.00 ) 132,889 ( 1,411.60 ) 108,728 ( 1,155.00 ) Surat 145,160 ( 1,550.00 ) 133,063 ( 1,420.90 ) 108,870 ( 1,162.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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