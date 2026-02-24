Gold Rate Today in India On 24 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,860 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹950 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹147,455 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 24 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,860 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹153,003, reflecting a difference of ₹7,857 or 5.13%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.13% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,860 161,810 950.00 0.59% 22 Carat 147,455 148,326 870.80 0.59% 18 Carat 120,645 121,358 712.50 0.59% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways on the back of profit booking by investors. A firm dollar also weighed on sentiment, as it makes precious assets like gold more expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby softening demand.

However, gold continues to trade at high levels amid escalated economic tensions pertaining to tariffs. US President Donald Trump has warned of steeper tariffs against countries with an existing trade deal with the US if they reassess their positions after the US Supreme Court’s ruling.

On the geopolitical front, talks between the US and Iran are set to resume from Thursday in Geneva. The delay in negotiations between the two countries continues to add to the safe-haven appeal of the asset.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller has said he is open to not cutting rates in the central bank’s March meeting if the key US jobs data for February is positive. Markets continue to price in three quarter-point rate cuts by the Fed for this year.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to profit booking and a rebound in the dollar index. However, geopolitical and economic tensions continue to offer long-term support for the yellow metal, uplifting its safe-haven demand.

Also, the resumption of trading in the Chinese mainland markets after the Lunar New Year holiday will give a clearer picture of the future trajectory of gold prices.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 161,080 ( 950.00 ) 147,657 ( 870.80 ) 120,810 ( 712.50 ) Bangalore 160,990 ( 950.00 ) 147,574 ( 870.80 ) 120,743 ( 712.50 ) Chennai 161,330 ( 950.00 ) 147,886 ( 870.90 ) 120,998 ( 712.50 ) Delhi 160,590 ( 940.00 ) 147,208 ( 861.70 ) 120,443 ( 705.00 ) Hyderabad 161,120 ( 950.00 ) 147,693 ( 870.90 ) 120,840 ( 712.50 ) Kolkata 160,650 ( 950.00 ) 147,263 ( 870.80 ) 120,488 ( 712.50 ) Mumbai 160,860 ( 950.00 ) 147,455 ( 870.80 ) 120,645 ( 712.50 ) Pune 160,860 ( 950.00 ) 147,455 ( 870.80 ) 120,645 ( 712.50 ) Surat 161,080 ( 950.00 ) 147,657 ( 870.80 ) 120,810 ( 712.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

