Gold Rate Today in India

On 24 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹151,600 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹620 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹138,967 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 24 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹151,600 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹145,817, reflecting a difference of ₹5,783 or 3.97%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 3.97% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 151,600 152,220 620.00 0.41% 22 Carat 138,967 139,535 568.30 0.41% 18 Carat 113,700 114,165 465.00 0.41% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are extending declines as uncertainties pertaining to the US-Iran tensions led to a spike in oil prices. The crucial trade route- Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, which has surged fuel prices back to record high levels.

The trade route transits nearly 20% of the global energy flows. The spike in crude prices has once again stoked inflationary concerns worldwide, and reinforced expectations of tighter monetary policy, weighing on investor sentiment for bullion.

Hawkish monetary policies increase the expectations of rate hikes , which reduce the appeal of non-interest yielding assets like gold as investors tend to shift to interest bearing assets like bonds and currencies.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 23rd April 2026: Gold is down by 0.10%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

The dollar index is also trending up on day, further adding to the downside for gold. A strong dollar makes precious metals more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Gold prices have fallen nearly 10% since the West Asia conflict began in February end.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound as markets continue to monitor the developments in the Middle East tensions. Experts have said that the trajectory of gold largely depends on the re-opening of the Hormuz route.

“A sustained move above ₹1,52,000 could help revive momentum toward Rs 1,53,000 to Rs 1,54,000, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money. He added on the downside, a break below Rs 1,51,000– Rs 1,50,000 may lead to a corrective move toward Rs 1,48,000.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 22nd April 2026: Silver is up by 1.18%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 151,800 ( 620.00 ) 139,150 ( 568.30 ) 113,850 ( 465.00 ) Bangalore 151,720 ( 620.00 ) 139,077 ( 568.30 ) 113,790 ( 465.00 ) Chennai 152,040 ( 620.00 ) 139,370 ( 568.30 ) 114,030 ( 465.00 ) Delhi 151,340 ( 610.00 ) 138,728 ( 559.20 ) 113,505 ( 457.50 ) Hyderabad 151,840 ( 620.00 ) 139,187 ( 568.30 ) 113,880 ( 465.00 ) Kolkata 151,400 ( 610.00 ) 138,783 ( 559.20 ) 113,550 ( 457.50 ) Mumbai 151,600 ( 620.00 ) 138,967 ( 568.30 ) 113,700 ( 465.00 ) Pune 151,600 ( 620.00 ) 138,967 ( 568.30 ) 113,700 ( 465.00 ) Surat 151,800 ( 620.00 ) 139,150 ( 568.30 ) 113,850 ( 465.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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