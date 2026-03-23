Gold Rate Today in India On 23 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹145,260 per 10 grams, reflecting a no change of ₹0 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹133,155 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain lower than in Dubai. On 23 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹145,260 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹147,194, reflecting a difference of ₹-1,934 or -1.31%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about -1.31% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 145,260 145,260 0.00% 22 Carat 133,155 133,155 0.00% 18 Carat 108,945 108,945 0.00% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are extending steep declines, over stoking inflationary concerns along with expectations of rate hikes by central banks globally. A strong dollar has also added to the downside for gold, as a firm dollar makes precious assets more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

Surging oil prices continue to weigh on the appeal of the yellow metal, as the West Asia conflict shows little sign of easing. Over the past one week, gold has declined by over 10%.

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As the West Asia conflict enters its fourth week, elevated crude prices continue to add to inflationary concerns through high manufacturing and transportation costs. Gold prices have fallen by nearly 22% since its January record highs of $5,600/oz mark.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain bearish in the near term, as inflationary pressure and bets of rate hikes by central banks globally cap the upside for the yellow metal. Experts have said that the sell-off in stock markets and prolonged Middle East tensions, keeping crude oil prices elevated, further weigh on gold demand.

High interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold.

“Gold April futures may drop to Rs 141,000/10g as sentiment is weak in the world markets too,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 145,450 ( 0.00 ) 133,329 ( 0.00 ) 109,088 ( 0.00 ) Bangalore 145,370 ( 0.00 ) 133,256 ( 0.00 ) 109,028 ( 0.00 ) Chennai 145,680 ( 0.00 ) 133,540 ( 0.00 ) 109,260 ( 0.00 ) Delhi 145,010 ( 0.00 ) 132,926 ( 0.00 ) 108,758 ( 0.00 ) Hyderabad 145,490 ( 0.00 ) 133,366 ( 0.00 ) 109,118 ( 0.00 ) Kolkata 145,060 ( 0.00 ) 132,972 ( 0.00 ) 108,795 ( 0.00 ) Mumbai 145,260 ( 0.00 ) 133,155 ( 0.00 ) 108,945 ( 0.00 ) Pune 145,260 ( 0.00 ) 133,155 ( 0.00 ) 108,945 ( 0.00 ) Surat 145,450 ( 0.00 ) 133,329 ( 0.00 ) 109,088 ( 0.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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