Gold Rate Today in India On 23 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,870 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,750 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,548 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 23 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,870 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹152,758, reflecting a difference of ₹7,112 or 4.66%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.66% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,870 157,120 2,750.00 1.75% 22 Carat 146,548 144,027 2,520.80 1.75% 18 Carat 119,903 117,840 2,062.50 1.75% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are up sharply amid renewed tariff tensions and a soft US dollar. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

US President Donald Trump has raised global tariffs to 15% from 10% following the rejection of his reciprocal tariffs by the US Supreme Court. With tariff uncertainties, US trade deals with a swathe of countries, including India, have come to a halt.

On the geopolitical front, tensions between the US and Iran continue to support the safe-haven appeal of the yellow metal, although both countries are scheduled to hold the next round of talks in Geneva from Thursday. Reinforced expectations of additional rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve have also supported the prices of the yellow metal.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to rise in the near term due to economic uncertainties, as renewed tariff tensions have lifted the safe-haven demand for the yellow metal. Geopolitical tensions continue to lend support to gold prices.

The undertone for gold remains bullish, as markets will monitor talks between the US and Iran, with both countries set to meet again on Thursday in Geneva, Switzerland.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,080 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,740 ( 2,520.80 ) 120,060 ( 2,062.50 ) Bangalore 160,000 ( 2,760.00 ) 146,667 ( 2,530.00 ) 120,000 ( 2,070.00 ) Chennai 160,330 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,969 ( 2,520.90 ) 120,248 ( 2,062.50 ) Delhi 159,590 ( 2,740.00 ) 146,291 ( 2,511.60 ) 119,693 ( 2,055.00 ) Hyderabad 160,120 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,777 ( 2,520.90 ) 120,090 ( 2,062.50 ) Kolkata 159,660 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,355 ( 2,520.80 ) 119,745 ( 2,062.50 ) Mumbai 159,870 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,548 ( 2,520.80 ) 119,903 ( 2,062.50 ) Pune 159,870 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,548 ( 2,520.80 ) 119,903 ( 2,062.50 ) Surat 160,080 ( 2,750.00 ) 146,740 ( 2,520.80 ) 120,060 ( 2,062.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

