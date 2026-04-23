Gold Rate Today in India

On 23 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹151,990 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹860 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹139,324 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 23 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹151,990 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹145,817, reflecting a difference of ₹6,173 or 4.23%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 4.23% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 151,990 152,850 860.00 0.56% 22 Carat 139,324 140,113 788.30 0.56% 18 Carat 113,993 114,638 645.00 0.56% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending down sideways over a steady dollar and uncertainties over US-Iran ceasefire plans. The crucial trade route- Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed as the US Navy’s blockade of the passage remains in place and markets remain worried that the ceasefire-blockade could last for months.

These geopolitical developments continue to weigh on investor sentiment for gold as supply disruptions are keeping oil prices at elevated levels, stoking inflationary pressures.

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“The metal also faced additional pressure from the Senate confirmation hearing of Federal Reserve Chair nominee Kevin Warsh, who pledged to act independently,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices remain range-bound in the near-term over prolonged uncertainties in the West Asia conflict. Markets continue to monitor the developments in the US-Iran standoff which will provide for further cues for the prices of yellow metal.

“MCX gold June futures is likely to appreciate to Rs. 152,400/10gm and Support is formed around Rs. 150,000/10gm,” Trivedi added.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 152,200 ( 850.00 ) 139,517 ( 779.10 ) 114,150 ( 637.50 ) Bangalore 152,110 ( 860.00 ) 139,434 ( 788.30 ) 114,083 ( 645.00 ) Chennai 152,440 ( 860.00 ) 139,737 ( 788.30 ) 114,330 ( 645.00 ) Delhi 151,730 ( 860.00 ) 139,086 ( 788.40 ) 113,798 ( 645.00 ) Hyderabad 152,240 ( 850.00 ) 139,553 ( 779.20 ) 114,180 ( 637.50 ) Kolkata 151,790 ( 860.00 ) 139,141 ( 788.40 ) 113,843 ( 645.00 ) Mumbai 151,990 ( 860.00 ) 139,324 ( 788.30 ) 113,993 ( 645.00 ) Pune 151,990 ( 860.00 ) 139,324 ( 788.30 ) 113,993 ( 645.00 ) Surat 152,200 ( 850.00 ) 139,517 ( 779.10 ) 114,150 ( 637.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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