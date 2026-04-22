Gold Rate Today in India

On 22 April 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,500 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,750 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,708 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 22 April 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,500 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹145,817, reflecting a difference of ₹7,683 or 5.27%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.27% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,500 151,750 1,750.00 1.15% 22 Carat 140,708 139,104 1,604.10 1.15% 18 Carat 115,125 113,813 1,312.50 1.15% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices edged up as Washington agreed to an indefinite ceasefire with Iran, which helped cool off crude prices from its previous highs and also ease the pressure over inflationary concerns.

US President Donald Trump announced an indefinite truce with Iran, just hours before the ceasefire was set to expire. However, concerns over the closure of Strait of Hormuz, and US Navy’s interception of vessels passing through this passage, continue to keep oil at elevated levels, further lowering the appeal for bullion.

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On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve Chief nominee Kevin Warsh, known for his hawkish stance, pledged to act independently and also emphasized on the need for a new inflation framework, added to the downside for the yellow metal.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest gold prices to remain range-bound following uncertainties in the West Asia conflict. The closure of the Hormuz route and high oil prices continue to weigh on the yellow metal, as they reinforce the expectations of tighter monetary policy.

“MCX gold June futures is likely to appreciate to Rs. 152,400/10gm and Support is formed around Rs. 150,000/10gm, said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 153,710 ( 1,760.00 ) 140,901 ( 1,613.30 ) 115,283 ( 1,320.00 ) Bangalore 153,620 ( 1,750.00 ) 140,818 ( 1,604.10 ) 115,215 ( 1,312.50 ) Chennai 153,950 ( 1,760.00 ) 141,121 ( 1,613.30 ) 115,463 ( 1,320.00 ) Delhi 153,240 ( 1,750.00 ) 140,470 ( 1,604.20 ) 114,930 ( 1,312.50 ) Hyderabad 153,750 ( 1,760.00 ) 140,938 ( 1,613.30 ) 115,313 ( 1,320.00 ) Kolkata 153,300 ( 1,750.00 ) 140,525 ( 1,604.20 ) 114,975 ( 1,312.50 ) Mumbai 153,500 ( 1,750.00 ) 140,708 ( 1,604.10 ) 115,125 ( 1,312.50 ) Pune 153,500 ( 1,750.00 ) 140,708 ( 1,604.10 ) 115,125 ( 1,312.50 ) Surat 153,710 ( 1,760.00 ) 140,901 ( 1,613.30 ) 115,283 ( 1,320.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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