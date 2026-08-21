Gold Rate Today in India

On 21 August 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,040 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹460 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,703 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 21 August 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,040 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,405, reflecting a difference of ₹22,635 or 16.47%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 16.47% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,040 159,580 460.00 0.29% 22 Carat 146,703 146,282 421.60 0.29% 18 Carat 120,030 119,685 345.00 0.29% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up on the back of a weak dollar and the US Treasury Department’s buyback decision to double its long-term buyback. A soft dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

The yellow metal hit its highest mark since early June, led by heightened volatility across currencies and bond markets. However, markets remain cautious about inflationary risks as oil prices continue to trade at high levels. US Treasury Scott Bessent told CNBC that Washington will impose ‘toughest sanctions in history’ to ‘collapse’ the Iranian government.

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Elsewhere, gold remains supported by lowered expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve and continued central bank purchases.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to trade with bullish momentum driven by a weak US dollar and a change in yields. Scaled-back expectations of a rate hike and robust central bank purchases, especially from China, are also likely to support the yellow metal. “MCX Gold October is likely to trade with a positive undertone, and Rs 160,000-160,200/10g is resistance for now,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at InduInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,250 ( 460.00 ) 146,896 ( 421.60 ) 120,188 ( 345.00 ) Bangalore 160,170 ( 460.00 ) 146,823 ( 421.70 ) 120,128 ( 345.00 ) Chennai 160,510 ( 460.00 ) 147,134 ( 421.70 ) 120,383 ( 345.00 ) Delhi 159,760 ( 450.00 ) 146,447 ( 412.50 ) 119,820 ( 337.50 ) Hyderabad 160,290 ( 450.00 ) 146,933 ( 412.50 ) 120,218 ( 337.50 ) Kolkata 159,830 ( 460.00 ) 146,511 ( 421.60 ) 119,873 ( 345.00 ) Mumbai 160,040 ( 460.00 ) 146,703 ( 421.60 ) 120,030 ( 345.00 ) Pune 160,040 ( 460.00 ) 146,703 ( 421.60 ) 120,030 ( 345.00 ) Surat 160,250 ( 460.00 ) 146,896 ( 421.60 ) 120,188 ( 345.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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