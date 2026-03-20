Gold Rate Today in India On 20 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹148,110 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹2,580 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹135,768 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 20 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹148,110 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹147,194, reflecting a difference of ₹916 or 0.62%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 0.62% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 148,110 145,530 2,580.00 1.77% 22 Carat 135,768 133,403 2,365.00 1.77% 18 Carat 111,083 109,148 1,935.00 1.77% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices sought relief from their losing streak as the yellow metal extended gains on profit-booking. According to media reports, US President Donald Trump has also pressed for de-escalation of the prolonged Middle East conflict, which helped boost sentiment for the yellow metal.

However, dampened expectations of rate cuts keep the asset under pressure as the US Federal Reserve held rates steady at its March meeting. Globally, major developed central banks have also echoed a hawkish stance, adding to the downside for the yellow metal.

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Additionally, the dollar index continues to trade near its monthly record high levels, further adding to the decline in gold, as a strong dollar makes precious metals like gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts and commodity experts have said that the near-term undertone for gold remains bearish due to a firm dollar and reduced expectations of rate cuts this year. Also, inflationary concerns over high oil and energy prices weigh on investor sentiment for this non-interest-yielding asset.

The hawkish stance by central banks globally has reduced the appeal of the yellow metal.

“Markets have now pushed back expectations for Fed rate cuts to 2027 and are pricing in two rate hikes each from the ECB and BOE this year, further weighing on gold’s appeal. MCX Gold April futures are likely to bounce to Rs 146,500/10g amid a rebound in the world markets,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 148,300 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,942 ( 2,365.00 ) 111,225 ( 1,935.00 ) Bangalore 148,220 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,868 ( 2,365.00 ) 111,165 ( 1,935.00 ) Chennai 148,540 ( 2,590.00 ) 136,162 ( 2,374.20 ) 111,405 ( 1,942.50 ) Delhi 147,850 ( 2,570.00 ) 135,529 ( 2,355.90 ) 110,888 ( 1,927.50 ) Hyderabad 148,340 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,978 ( 2,365.00 ) 111,255 ( 1,935.00 ) Kolkata 147,910 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,584 ( 2,365.00 ) 110,933 ( 1,935.00 ) Mumbai 148,110 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,768 ( 2,365.00 ) 111,083 ( 1,935.00 ) Pune 148,110 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,768 ( 2,365.00 ) 111,083 ( 1,935.00 ) Surat 148,300 ( 2,580.00 ) 135,942 ( 2,365.00 ) 111,225 ( 1,935.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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