Gold Rate Today in India On 20 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹156,400 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹1,610 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹143,367 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 20 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹156,400 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹147,844, reflecting a difference of ₹8,556 or 5.79%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 5.79% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 156,400 154,790 1,610.00 1.04% 22 Carat 143,367 141,891 1,475.90 1.04% 18 Carat 117,300 116,093 1,207.50 1.04% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways amid a firm dollar, as a stronger greenback usually makes gold costlier for buyers in other currencies, leading to weaker demand. Prices of the yellow metal remain steady amid subdued trading due to the closure of mainland markets in China for the Lunar New Year.

Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting revealed that policymakers remained split over rate cuts, while some said interest hikes could come if inflation targets are not met. However, as per the CME FedWatch tool, markets are still pricing in at least two rate cuts for this year. Gold tends to perform well in lower interest rate environments.

Escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran also continue to add to the safe-haven appeal of the asset.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term amid a firm dollar and stronger-than-expected US economic data. Prices of the yellow metal remain steady on low physical demand from Asian markets. Over the longer run, gold prices may extend gains amid geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

Markets will monitor key US economic data for further guidance on the Fed’s policy path, as minutes from the FOMC meeting have reinforced expectations of a less accommodative stance. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 156,600 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,550 ( 1,475.80 ) 117,450 ( 1,207.50 ) Bangalore 156,520 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,477 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,390 ( 1,207.50 ) Chennai 156,850 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,779 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,638 ( 1,207.50 ) Delhi 156,130 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,119 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,098 ( 1,207.50 ) Hyderabad 156,640 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,587 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,480 ( 1,207.50 ) Kolkata 156,190 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,174 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,143 ( 1,207.50 ) Mumbai 156,400 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,367 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,300 ( 1,207.50 ) Pune 156,400 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,367 ( 1,475.90 ) 117,300 ( 1,207.50 ) Surat 156,600 ( 1,610.00 ) 143,550 ( 1,475.80 ) 117,450 ( 1,207.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

