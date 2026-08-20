Gold Rate Today in India

On 20 August 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹158,420 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹320 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹145,218 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 20 August 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹158,420 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹137,405, reflecting a difference of ₹21,015 or 15.29%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 15.29% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 158,420 158,100 320.00 0.20% 22 Carat 145,218 144,925 293.30 0.20% 18 Carat 118,815 118,575 240.00 0.20% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways on the back of profit booking and a retreat in the US Treasury yields. The US Treasury Department announced it will more than double the repurchases of longer-dated notes as the 30-year yield surged to its highest level since 2007 on Tuesday.

A rise in yields increased the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing assets like gold as investors divert towards interest-bearing assets like bonds and currencies.

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While down on the day, the yellow metal has staged a rally from its recent lows, driven by a soft dollar and elevated concerns over inflation. Minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s meeting revealed that policymakers remained in favour of raising rates.

On the geopolitical front, uncertainties in the West Asia conflict continue to fuel inflationary pressure

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts suggest a bullish environment for gold, driven by inflationary concerns and heightened chances of a rate hike by the Fed. With the total US debt crossing the $40 trillion mark for the first time in history, markets remain cautious of a financial crisis.

“In line with the global trends, MCX Gold October is expected to experience a profit booking and Rs. 157,700/10g is a support for intraday today,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 158,630 ( 320.00 ) 145,411 ( 293.30 ) 118,973 ( 240.00 ) Bangalore 158,540 ( 310.00 ) 145,328 ( 284.10 ) 118,905 ( 232.50 ) Chennai 158,880 ( 320.00 ) 145,640 ( 293.30 ) 119,160 ( 240.00 ) Delhi 158,150 ( 320.00 ) 144,971 ( 293.30 ) 118,613 ( 240.00 ) Hyderabad 158,670 ( 320.00 ) 145,448 ( 293.30 ) 119,003 ( 240.00 ) Kolkata 158,210 ( 320.00 ) 145,026 ( 293.30 ) 118,658 ( 240.00 ) Mumbai 158,420 ( 320.00 ) 145,218 ( 293.30 ) 118,815 ( 240.00 ) Pune 158,420 ( 320.00 ) 145,218 ( 293.30 ) 118,815 ( 240.00 ) Surat 158,630 ( 320.00 ) 145,411 ( 293.30 ) 118,973 ( 240.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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