Gold Rate Today in India

On 1 June 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,620 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹3,090 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,318 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 1 June 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,620 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹142,582, reflecting a difference of ₹17,038 or 11.95%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.95% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,620 156,530 3,090.00 1.97% 22 Carat 146,318 143,486 2,832.50 1.97% 18 Carat 119,715 117,398 2,317.50 1.97% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways as markets assess the geopolitical developments surrounding the West Asia conflict. A strong dollar trimmed the earlier gains for gold, as a firm greenback makes precious metals more expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

The rise in oil prices has increased inflationary concerns, weighing negatively on the yellow metal as it reinforces expectations of tighter monetary policy across central banks globally.

With little sign of progress in the US-Iran negotiations and the dual blockade of the chokepoint, the Strait of Hormuz, the scope of upside for gold remains limited. “Bullion has traded in a relatively narrow range in recent sessions after retreating from record highs reached earlier this year,” said Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities.

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On the domestic front, markets will also watch out for the RBI’s upcoming monetary policy meeting scheduled for June 5, as some brokerages and banks expect the domestic central bank to hike rates.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain largely range-bound in the near term, citing a standstill in the West Asia conflict. Persistent inflationary pressures have increased the expectations of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve at its December meeting.

Higher interest rates reduce the appeal of non-interest-bearing precious metals.

“On the domestic front, MCX Gold June futures are seen finding strong support around Rs 155,000 per 10 grams, while immediate resistance is placed near Rs 157,000,” Trivedi added.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,830 ( 3,100.00 ) 146,511 ( 2,841.60 ) 119,873 ( 2,325.00 ) Bangalore 159,750 ( 3,100.00 ) 146,438 ( 2,841.70 ) 119,813 ( 2,325.00 ) Chennai 160,090 ( 3,110.00 ) 146,749 ( 2,850.90 ) 120,068 ( 2,332.50 ) Delhi 159,350 ( 3,090.00 ) 146,071 ( 2,832.50 ) 119,513 ( 2,317.50 ) Hyderabad 159,870 ( 3,100.00 ) 146,548 ( 2,841.70 ) 119,903 ( 2,325.00 ) Kolkata 159,410 ( 3,090.00 ) 146,126 ( 2,832.50 ) 119,558 ( 2,317.50 ) Mumbai 159,620 ( 3,090.00 ) 146,318 ( 2,832.50 ) 119,715 ( 2,317.50 ) Pune 159,620 ( 3,090.00 ) 146,318 ( 2,832.50 ) 119,715 ( 2,317.50 ) Surat 159,830 ( 3,100.00 ) 146,511 ( 2,841.60 ) 119,873 ( 2,325.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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