Gold Rate Today in India

On 19 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹159,710 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹30 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,401 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 19 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹159,710 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,434, reflecting a difference of ₹16,276 or 11.35%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.35% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 159,710 159,680 30.00 0.02% 22 Carat 146,401 146,373 27.50 0.02% 18 Carat 119,783 119,760 22.50 0.02% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are holding steady largely on the back of increased hopes of negotiations between US-Iran, and a slight easiness in the dollar index. A soft dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for other currency holders, thereby denting demand.

US President Donald Trump said Washington is halting plans of strike on Iran, which helped edge down oil prices a bit. However, oil prices continue to trade at elevated levels, fuelling inflationary concerns and reinforcing expectations of together monetary policy by central banks globally.

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Currently, markets expect no rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve for this year, and traders have increased the probability of a rate hike by the Fed for later in December.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term citing inflationary pressures caused by the stretched West Asia conflict. High fuel prices continue to dampen the appeal of non-interest bearing assets like gold, as investors divert towards bonds and currencies.

“MCX Gold June futures may drop to Rs. 158,700/10g and Rs. 160,000/10g is a resistance for now. Outlook for intraday today is weak,” said Jigar Trivedi,Senior Research Analyst at Indusind Securities.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 18th May 2026: Silver is up by 1.92%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 159,930 ( 40.00 ) 146,603 ( 36.70 ) 119,948 ( 30.00 ) Bangalore 159,840 ( 30.00 ) 146,520 ( 27.50 ) 119,880 ( 22.50 ) Chennai 160,180 ( 30.00 ) 146,832 ( 27.50 ) 120,135 ( 22.50 ) Delhi 159,440 ( 30.00 ) 146,153 ( 27.50 ) 119,580 ( 22.50 ) Hyderabad 159,970 ( 30.00 ) 146,639 ( 27.50 ) 119,978 ( 22.50 ) Kolkata 159,500 ( 30.00 ) 146,208 ( 27.50 ) 119,625 ( 22.50 ) Mumbai 159,710 ( 30.00 ) 146,401 ( 27.50 ) 119,783 ( 22.50 ) Pune 159,710 ( 30.00 ) 146,401 ( 27.50 ) 119,783 ( 22.50 ) Surat 159,930 ( 40.00 ) 146,603 ( 36.70 ) 119,948 ( 30.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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