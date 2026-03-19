Gold Rate Today in India On 19 March 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹152,460 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹1,060 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹139,755 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 19 March 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹152,460 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹150,824, reflecting a difference of ₹1,636 or 1.08%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 1.08% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 152,460 153,520 1,060.00 0.69% 22 Carat 139,755 140,727 971.70 0.69% 18 Carat 114,345 115,140 795.00 0.69% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending sideways on the back of rising oil prices, with a hawkish tone by the US Federal Reserve limiting the upside. As of filing this copy, the dollar index was trading up, limiting the gains for the yellow metal. A strong dollar makes precious assets like gold more expensive for overseas investors, therefore limiting its demand.

The US Federal Reserve, in its meeting, kept the key interest rates unchanged and projected only one rate cut for this year, which likely weighed on gold prices. High interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding interest-bearing assets like gold.

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The closure of the Strait of Hormuz- a key trade route, also limited the momentum for gold, as it added to inflationary concerns over rising transport and manufacturing costs.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain range-bound in the near term due to a rising dollar index and the prolonged West Asia conflict. Markets continue to monitor the prolonged Middle Eastern war, as US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering deploying troops in the region.

Investors will look out for oil prices, which will likely dictate the future trajectory of gold prices. Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 152,670 ( 1,050.00 ) 139,948 ( 962.50 ) 114,503 ( 787.50 ) Bangalore 152,580 ( 1,060.00 ) 139,865 ( 971.70 ) 114,435 ( 795.00 ) Chennai 152,910 ( 1,060.00 ) 140,168 ( 971.70 ) 114,683 ( 795.00 ) Delhi 152,200 ( 1,050.00 ) 139,517 ( 962.50 ) 114,150 ( 787.50 ) Hyderabad 152,700 ( 1,060.00 ) 139,975 ( 971.70 ) 114,525 ( 795.00 ) Kolkata 152,260 ( 1,060.00 ) 139,572 ( 971.60 ) 114,195 ( 795.00 ) Mumbai 152,460 ( 1,060.00 ) 139,755 ( 971.70 ) 114,345 ( 795.00 ) Pune 152,460 ( 1,060.00 ) 139,755 ( 971.70 ) 114,345 ( 795.00 ) Surat 152,670 ( 1,050.00 ) 139,948 ( 962.50 ) 114,503 ( 787.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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