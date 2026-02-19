Gold Rate Today in India On 19 February 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹156,030 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹270 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹143,028 per 10 grams. Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 19 February 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹156,030 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹146,063, reflecting a difference of ₹9,967 or 6.82%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 6.82% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 156,030 155,760 270.00 0.17% 22 Carat 143,028 142,780 247.50 0.17% 18 Carat 117,023 116,820 202.50 0.17% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold eased to nearly $4,960 per ounce on Thursday, remaining volatile after pulling back from record levels seen in late January. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting indicated a split among officials, with some advocating a pause in additional rate cuts while others suggested easing could resume if inflation moderates.

ALSO READ SEBI moves to fix ETF pricing gaps after 21.26% spike anomaly; tighter price band rules proposed

A few policymakers also raised the possibility of rate hikes and preferred a more balanced statement on future policy. Traders subsequently trimmed expectations for multiple rate cuts.



Outlook for Gold Investors

Attention now turns to US GDP and PCE data, while reduced liquidity during China’s Lunar New Year and renewed Iran-related geopolitical tensions influenced sentiment.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 18th February 2026: Silver is up by 2.80%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 156,230 ( 260.00 ) 143,211 ( 238.30 ) 117,173 ( 195.00 ) Bangalore 156,150 ( 260.00 ) 143,138 ( 238.30 ) 117,113 ( 195.00 ) Chennai 156,480 ( 260.00 ) 143,440 ( 238.30 ) 117,360 ( 195.00 ) Delhi 155,760 ( 270.00 ) 142,780 ( 247.50 ) 116,820 ( 202.50 ) Hyderabad 156,270 ( 260.00 ) 143,248 ( 238.30 ) 117,203 ( 195.00 ) Kolkata 155,820 ( 260.00 ) 142,835 ( 238.30 ) 116,865 ( 195.00 ) Mumbai 156,030 ( 270.00 ) 143,028 ( 247.50 ) 117,023 ( 202.50 ) Pune 156,030 ( 270.00 ) 143,028 ( 247.50 ) 117,023 ( 202.50 ) Surat 156,230 ( 260.00 ) 143,211 ( 238.30 ) 117,173 ( 195.00 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

More on Gold: